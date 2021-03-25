How to help children adapt to hybrid learning

Hybrid learning has become a blanket term for the many ways students are experiencing school now amid the coronavirus pandemic: personal students with distant teachers, distant students with tutors, children moving around between school and home by week or day. It is a system that assumes that students can cheat with the logistics of going back to school in new circumstances and learning at home, which, for children between brain development plus pandemic stress, has the potential to quickly feel overwhelmed. to be treated. (Changes based on positive coronavirus cases, local outbreaks, and related health ordinances can add another layer of stress to parents, students, and teachers.)

Over the two decades working with students on executive functioning skills including organizing, prioritizing, and managing distractions, I have seen up close how even the most organized students can naturally need additional positive structures and support in unknown like these.

However, parents can help their children navigate this tension by ensuring continuity and routine within an ever-changing schedule. Here are some strategies.

Check in in the morning (or evening). In many cases, students have gone from rigidly packed pre-pandemic schedules to no schedules in schedules that vary from day to day. It’s too much to cheat. Scheduling time in the morning to identify what the day will look like and what work needs to be done, or evening time to reflect and plan for the next day, may be able to steady your children’s nerves. Finding a regular time each day to check for even five or 10 minutes allows children to work out what their day will look like and what is needed, and this brings a much needed consistency into their lives.

Prepare for a return to paper. Many distance learning students over the past year have kept much of their work on their digital device. Returning to the classroom on a part-time basis means that they will probably receive letters and leaflets in addition to the need to keep digital assignments and resources organized. Have students create parallel systems: a folder on their computer for each class, with sub-folders for notes, homework, and handouts, and a similar system for physical documents with a binder and tab splitter, so that each digital file or physical document has a house.

I encourage students to create a system where any document on their computer or the leaflet on their connector can be found within a minute.

Have students describe how assignments are assigned and submitted for each class. Over the past year, school districts have faced more missing tasks and increased Ds and F. One reason? Students do not present assignments properly, even after they have completed them, leading to lower grades, frustration and then lack of motivation.

Some high school and high school students cheat five or six classes, each with different ways of assigning and collecting work. For one of my students, two teachers did all their work through the Google Classroom, another had all the work on a personal page, and two others used the school learning management system. One teacher emailed students each week.

The added complexity of being away some days and personally the other days increases the need for students to identify different ways of treating each class. Following assignments in a written planner allows students to keep all of their assignments in one efficient place and acts as a disaster, especially when they have teachers who communicate in different ways.

Create baskets for each learning scenario. Students who spend part of the week at school and the rest at home are experiencing a level of logistical complexity that they have probably never seen before. Having a place to store supplies for each learning scenario (to be changed quickly as needed) helps students feel a sense of autonomy. Label one basket for personal learning (perhaps it has backpack and related supplies) and another for distance learning. No need for duplicate supplies just encourage students to ask themselves, So I’m at school tomorrow. Is that all I need in this basket?

Provide time, structure and support. Children spend a lot of time, normally, in a classroom with a teacher, who really encourages them about their learning and the way they are growing and changing educationally and academically, says Martha Herndon, head of school at the Capitol Hill Learning Group, a private school in Northeast Washington, D.C., where home-enrolled students can come three days a week to teach in person in class and then spend two days at home working with their parents. In a hybrid system, teachers may not have the same time or resources to support students as fully as they did in the past (even with the best of intentions and efforts!). So even when parents and carers are able to retreat compared to distance learning efforts, they may still need to provide increased levels of support, both in terms of motivation and organization. This could mean finding some extra resources about what students are learning, Herndon explains, and then asking open-ended questions to help them think through topics in a different way. Find out what your child can do on their own and when they will need you or another loved one close by either personally or virtually.