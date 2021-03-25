Some elephants in Africa are just one step away from extinction

While some African elephants parade through the savannah and thrill tourists on safari, others are more cautious. They stay hidden in the woods, eating fruit.

You feel quite lucky when you look at them, said Kathleen Gobush, a Seattle-based conservation biologist and member of the African Elephant Specialist Group within the International Union for Conservation of Nature, or IUCN

The threat of extinction has reduced the chances of spotting one of these wood-dwelling elephants in recent decades, according to a new IUCN assessment of African Red List elephants. The Red List categorizes species according to their risk of extinction from the world forever. The new assessment is the first in which the conservation union treats African forest and savannah elephants as two species instead of one.

Both are in poor condition. The last time the group rated African elephants was in 2008, it listed them as vulnerable. Now it is said savannah elephants are endangered, a worse category.