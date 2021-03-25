International
Some elephants in Africa are just one step away from extinction
While some African elephants parade through the savannah and thrill tourists on safari, others are more cautious. They stay hidden in the woods, eating fruit.
You feel quite lucky when you look at them, said Kathleen Gobush, a Seattle-based conservation biologist and member of the African Elephant Specialist Group within the International Union for Conservation of Nature, or IUCN
The threat of extinction has reduced the chances of spotting one of these wood-dwelling elephants in recent decades, according to a new IUCN assessment of African Red List elephants. The Red List categorizes species according to their risk of extinction from the world forever. The new assessment is the first in which the conservation union treats African forest and savannah elephants as two species instead of one.
Both are in poor condition. The last time the group rated African elephants was in 2008, it listed them as vulnerable. Now it is said savannah elephants are endangered, a worse category.
Shy forest elephants have lost nearly nine-tenths of their number in a generation and are now critically endangered just one step from extinction to the wild.
Led by Dr. Gobush, the assessment team collected data from 495 sites across Africa. A statistical model allows them to use elephant numbers from each site to see the broader trends for both species.
Basically we looked at data from as far away as possible, said Dr. Gobush. IUCN aims for three generations of data to get a complete picture of an animal welfare. But for long-lived elephants, this is a challenge. The average savanna elephant mother is born at 25 years old; The mothers of forest elephants are on average 31 years old. Because the earliest surveys researchers could find were from the 1960s and 1970s, they could only look at two generations of savannah elephants and a single generation of forest elephants.
Even during those few decades, the changes were drastic. The savannah elephant population has dropped by at least 60 percent, the team found. Forest elephants have fallen by more than 86 percent.
That’s alarming, said Ben Okita, a Nairobi-based conservation biologist with Save the Elephants. Dr. Okita is co-chair of the African Elephant Specialist Conservation Union, but did not work on the new assessment.
Dr. Okita said considering the two elephant species separately was helping to discover how bad things are, especially for the forest elephant.
Forest elephants, in most cases, have been largely ignored, he said. Grouping two elephants together probably has masks of how bad things were for the forest elephant, he said.
The IUCN made the difference because in recent years, it has become clear that genetically these two species are different, said Dr. Okita. The last evidence for the conservation merger was one 2019 study ordered that showed that two elephants very rarely reproduce with each other.
Alfred Roca, a geneticist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, said IUCN recognition of two species of African elephants was slightly delayed. More than two decades ago, a study of 295 skulls at the museum has found major differences between the two species of elephants, he said. In life, forest elephants have smaller bodies, rounder ears, and straighter tusks than savannah elephants.
Genetically“The division between them is probably greater than the division between lions and tigers,” said Dr. Roca.
Still, he said: It is never too late. I’m glad they did, because it really highlights the horrible situation in which the forest elephant finds itself.
It will be especially difficult for forest elephants to jump back, added Dr. Roca, because of how long they expect to reproduce six years longer than savannah elephants. The IUCN estimate also found that 70 percent of forest elephants can live outside protected areas, leaving them particularly vulnerable to ivory-free hunters.
Elephants being killed for their ivory tusks is not a new problem nor is the loss of habitat they face.
It’s the same two major threats that have plagued animals forever, said Dr. Gobush. Illegal fishing is coming in waves, she added; was particularly severe in the 1980s and reached another peak in 2011.
Where elephants disappear, they leave a huge gap not only physically but also in the work they do. Some species of trees depend entirely on forest elephants to eat their fruits, swallow their large seeds, and place them elsewhere in a dung heap.
As trees fall and swallow large amounts of plant material, both forest and savannah elephants change their habitats in ways that create new habitats for other species.
Both of them can really be considered gardeners who care about vegetation, more than any other animal, said Dr. Gobush. We just can’t afford to miss them, really.
But there is some good news.
Savannah elephants are thriving, said Dr. Okita, in the Kavango Zambezi Cross-Border Conservation Area, which overlaps in five locations in South Africa. In some parts of Gabon and the Republic of the Congo, forest elephant populations have stabilized or even increased. Where people are protecting elephants from poachers and are carefully planning land use, Dr. said. Okita, there has been progress.
He wonders, however, whether reversing the decline of African elephants will require not only politics but also reaching people on a personal level and making them feel the urgency.
At the moment we are getting into people’s minds, said Dr. Okita. But we need to get to the hearts.
