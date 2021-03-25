Daniel Pearl’s murder case: SC allows Omar Saeed Sheikh to be transferred to Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore – Pakistan

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed government authorities to relocate Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was in jail for 18 years before his release in the 2002 heads of American journalist Daniel Pearl, to the Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Sheikh, a British citizen of Pakistani heritage, against his continued detention.

During the hearing, Additional Punjab Attorney General Faisal Chaudhry informed the court that the Sheikh had submitted a request requesting his transfer from Karachi to Lahore, where his family resided. Earlier this week, a spokesman for the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had said the Sheikh had been relocated from Karachi to Lahore due to “security concerns”.

Justice Bandial suggested that the Sheikh could be relocated to a GOR (Government Officials Residence) colony, which was a high-security area, leading the Punjab government to facilitate the Sheikh in accordance with court orders.

We are not satisfied with the continued detention of this person, the judge noted, according to AFP.

Arrested Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh will be housed in a government building where prison officers reside.

Chaudhry, the Punjab government adviser, informed the court that it had been decided that Sheikh should be held in a colony of prison staff inside the Kot Lakhpat prison premises and requested time for the transfer. He said Rangers and police personnel would have to decide if he was detained outside prison.

In this, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked why the government was asking for time if the Sheikh was to be kept within the confines of the prison.

Pakistan Attorney General (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan assured the court that Sheikh would be transferred to Lahore Jail within a week.

The Sheikh’s lawyer opposed the proposal, saying that keeping prison staff in the colony was similar to prison inmates and would impede movement. However, the objection was canceled.

At the last hearing of the case on February 2, 2021, the Supreme Court had ordered the authorities to relocate the Sheikh from his death cell in Karachi Central Prison to a government holiday home by providing facilities for a normal life, albeit without access to the world. external via telephone, internet, etc.

The directives were issued after Attorney General Khan and Sindh Attorney General Salman Talibuddin had expressed concern that if the Sheikh was released, he would either be taken or could disappear.

During today’s hearing, the lawyer for the men previously convicted in the case informed the court that Sheikh Mohammed Adil, another former defendant, was ill and needed treatment.

The court instructed the authorities to provide Adil with all necessary medical equipment. He also ordered federal and provincial governments to submit reports on the implementation of its orders in courtrooms.

The hearing of the case was postponed for two weeks, while the court instructed the chief secretary of Punjab to appear at the next hearing.

On January 28, the Supreme Court by a two-to-one majority upheld the Sindh High Court (SHC) acquittal of the Sheikh and ordered his release if he was not wanted in any other case.

The court had also instructed that all the other accused Fahad Nasim Ahmed, Syed Salman Saqib and Adil be released immediately unless requested in any other case.

The Sindh government and the slain journalist’s parents had appealed the high court decision, but the top court upheld the acquittal order.

Pearl’s murder and legal action

The Wall Street Journal journalist Pearl, 38, was researching religious extremism in Karachi when he was abducted in January 2002. A graphic video showing his beheading was sent to the U.S. consulate a month later. Sheikh was subsequently arrested in 2002 and sentenced to death by a trial court.

In its order on April 2, 2020, SHC had overturned Sheikh’s conviction for Pearl murder but retained his sentence on a lesser charge of supporting the kidnapping, for which he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Since the Sheikh had been imprisoned since 2002, that sentence was counted as time already served by the high court. SHC had also released three other men who had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in Karachi.

Following their acquittal, the provincial government placed them in 90-day detention under the Public Order Maintenance Regulation (MPO), saying their release posed a security threat.

On July 1, a new notice under the 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act extended their detention by three months, which was later extended by another 90 days.

But in December, the high court accepted a request from the men against their continued detention and ordered their immediate release, declaring “invalid” all Sindh government notices regarding their detention.

Following the CS order to release the four men, the Sindh government had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court seeking to keep them imprisoned, citing threats to national security if they were to walk free.