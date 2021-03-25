Christian law is helping to describe the unproven treatment of ‘Abortion Reversal’





A protester holds a hanger at a protest for abortion rights in Poland. Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Doctors around the world offer women untested and potentially dangerous abortion pill discontinuation (APR) treatments with support from the Christian right. An inquiry from the website Open democracy has found that medical professionals across Europe, Latin America, North America and Africa are offering treatment in the form of pessaries containing the hormone progesterone as a way to turn an abortion pill, despite no medical approval for treatment in those countries . According to openDemocracy, a hotline run by an ultra-conservative Christian right-wing group is connecting patients with doctors in their country willing to work with Christian groups, who then offer a progesterone prescription by phone or email . Doctors would assure patients that treatment to reverse an abortion this way was safe or simply encourage them to go to A&E if there is a problem, despite there being no medical evidence of using progesterone this way, says openDemocracy. Covert reporters uncovered the global scale of unproven medical APRs by contacting the hotlines 24/7, which provided them with information on how to obtain prescriptions. If local doctors cannot be reached, the hotline operators simply email the dosing instructions. The investigation revealed that the women were linked to doctors in the UK, Armenia, Canada, Italy, Lithuania, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Ukraine and Uruguay. Although progesterone itself is a naturally occurring hormone is not unsafe, medical trials with APR in the US have been discontinued due to safety concerns. or American study the use of progesterone for abortion termination purposes was stopped after some participants experienced severe bleeding. According to the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), anti-abortion protesters regularly distribute APR leaflets outside UK clinics. “Unfortunately, this is a tactic used by anti-abortion activists who harass women who frequent our care clinics,” said Katherine OBrien, associate director of communications and campaigns for BPAS, to VICE World News. Women in Merseyside and Birmingham have been subjected to this potentially dangerous misinformation already this year. The fact that anti-abortion groups are encouraging women on this path shows that they do not care for women, she continued. I am deeply concerned about the process by which this medicine is being prescribed is a British doctor giving clinically inaccurate information, and are they properly advising women about the risks? If women do not receive accurate, unbiased advice, they cannot accept treatment and this would be a GMC issue [general medical council] to investigate. A spokesman for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) said they were aware that the treatment was associated with a high risk of serious bleeding and consequently dangerous for women as well as ineffective. The GMC Good Practice Guidelines say that when prescribing an over-the-counter medicine, a physician should be satisfied that he or she has sufficient evidence or experience of using the medicine to demonstrate its safety and efficacy, they continued. To our knowledge, the only randomized controlled trial had to be abandoned due to uncertain results for participants […] “This investigation has highlighted the need for health regulators to consider whether it is legal for non-medical organizations to advertise prescription drugs.”

