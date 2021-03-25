International
DOH looks at extending the deadline for the use of distributed COVID-19 vaccines
MANILA, Philippines The Department of Health (DOH) is discussing extending the period for administering COVID-19 vaccines in low-light areas.
“Given the need to cover as many healthcare workers as possible, the extension of the term currently being discussed is being discussed,” the DOH said in a statement Thursday.
Secretary of Health Francisco Duque III previously ordered the administration of all vaccines distributed to healthcare workers by March 25th. But the DOH had mentioned that the deadline is March 24, and even warned that it could retrieve vaccines from low-use areas and transfer them instead of COVID-19 hotspots.
According to the health agency, the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed has increased following this directive.
“This is an observed improvement in the performance of our vaccination sites: from 48% of the reported consumption of the first fixed dose of vaccines from 18:00 on 21 March to 62% on 18:00 on March 23 – a space of 2 days, noted DOH.
The DOH said it would “exhaust all efforts to ensure that all ready-made HCWs (health care workers) are vaccinated before moving on to the next priority groups”.
The country has so far provided donations of 1,525,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China and the global pool for the distribution of COVAX Facility vaccines.
To date, a total of 508,332 front-line aircraft have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation program on March 1st.
KGA
