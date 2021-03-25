Exclusive: Hong Kong tells foreign governments to stop accepting British special passport

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Hong Kong government on Thursday confirmed a Reuters report that it had told 14 countries to stop accepting a British travel document that many of its young people use to apply for work holidays in Europe. , North America and parts of Asia.

Photography Photography: A British National Passport Abroad (BNO) is photographed in Hong Kong, China 17 February 2021. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

In a move seen by some sent as a diplomatic insult, the government informed the foreign consulates in a letter that it no longer considered the British National Overseas Passport (BNO) a valid travel document as of 31 January.

The letter, seen by Reuters and confirmed by the Hong Kong government after the story was published, demanded that her Hong Kong passport be used in the country.

A diplomatic row erupted over the BNO in January after Britain unveiled a new visa scheme that offers a path to full citizenship for Hong Kongers seeking to leave Chinese-ruled territory.

Britain launched the scheme after Hong Kong passed a comprehensive national security law last year that critics say is suppressing dissent in the former British colony.

Nearly 3 million Hong Kong residents hold or are entitled to the BNO document that was created before Britain returned the city back to Chinese rule in 1997.

Hong Kong has also begun to reflect mainland China by not recognizing dual nationality, preventing foreign diplomats from visiting locals with foreign passports in custody for the first time.

Most countries will ignore this, said a senior Western diplomat who had seen the letter.

Governments are the Hong Kong government that is just trying it … They have no right to tell any state what foreign passports it can recognize.

Another envoy described the move as limited to militancy and said it was not the way the Hong Kong government has traditionally behaved, generally aware of cities that stand as an international financial center.

In a statement to Reuters, the Hong Kong government said: Hong Kong participants under the Work Vacation Scheme should be limited to HKSAR passport holders, referring to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region document.

The HKSAR government has officially notified the 14 partner countries which have signed holiday employment agreements with Hong Kong.

A Hong Kong government website lists Japan, Canada, Germany, Britain, Sweden, Ireland and Australia among the countries under the scheme.

Officials in Japan, South Korea, Italy, Sweden and New Zealand confirmed to Reuters that they still recognized the BNO passport for visas. The South Korean Foreign Ministry added that it had not received the letter, while Hungary said it had received and had begun talks to change the work schedule.

Other nations, including the United States, Finland, and Norway, also offer similar arrangements or student exchanges to Hongkongers, and have accepted BNOs from applicants.

It is not known if the United States also received the letter, but a State Department spokesman told Reuters that the BNO remained valid for visa purposes and for travel to the United States.

Hong Kong’s moves against the BNO followed an announcement by the UK government that its new visa could attract more than 300,000 people and their dependents.

London said it was fulfilling a historic and moral commitment to the people of Hong Kong on the eve of national security law, which allows suspects in serious cases to be taken across the border and tried in Chinese courts.

Beijing and Hong Kong authorities say legislation is needed to bring stability to the city as anti-government protests flared up in 2019.

The UK scheme allows those with BNO status to live, study and work in the UK for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.

Beijing said it would make them second-class citizens, a line spread by pro-Beijing media commentators in Hong Kong.

Britain surrendered its former colony to Chinese rule in 1997 with guarantees its fundamental freedoms, broad autonomy and capitalist way of life would be protected.