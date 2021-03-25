International
The growing Greek-Saudi business ties are based on history
RIYADH: In recent decades, investors from Greece and Saudi Arabia have collaborated on a number of joint ventures, reflecting the positive trajectory of their engagement at the political and diplomatic levels.
Exports from Greece to Saudi Arabia and vice versa have played an important role in the flourishing of their trade relations.
Viewed through the prism of history, the multidimensional ties that link Greece and Saudi Arabia today are a continuation of centuries-old Greek-Arab relations. For proof, one should only look at artifacts preserved in the Riyadh Museum of History and Archeology, including Greek coins, or drachmas, dating back more than 2,000 years.
More broadly, the scientific and architectural influences of ancient Greece can be seen to this day throughout the region, from Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Levant, to Mesopotamia, Iran, and even India.
Through trade links and the conquests of antiquity, Hellenistic ideas were mixed with those of Arab and later Muslim thinkers, in everything from mathematics and medicine to astronomy and philosophy.
At that time, the Arab world traded in pearls and rare fragrances. Today, Saudi Arabia’s most important export to Greece is crude oil, while Greece has long been a supplier of cotton seeds, metals, food items such as margarine, processed goods, nuts and fruits, and pharmaceuticals.
In 2020, Greek exports to Saudi Arabia were valued at $ 339.04 million while its imports from the Kingdom were $ 620.57 million, according to the United Nations International Trade Database.
Food items have always been a particularly popular Greek export to Saudi Arabia, but few are aware that Greece, which houses so many ancient stone carvings, is also a major exporter of building materials, including steel, stone, plaster and other building components.
With Saudi Arabia expanding its tourism sector and growing its population, there are numerous business opportunities for nations like Greece to share their experience.
Greek companies are actively participating in the development and expansion of Kingdoms infrastructure as it strives to meet its Vision 2030 reform agenda aimed at opening Saudi Arabia to the world and diversifying its economy away from oil.
At the fourth Future Investment Initiative forum held in Riyadh in February, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced an ambitious strategy to double Riyadh’s population from its current population of about 7.5 million people and turn it into a from the 10 best urban economies in the world by 2030
Planners envision a livable, human-centered city filled with green spaces, recreational environments, and an urban lifestyle created to attract talented professionals from around the world to the largest city in the Middle East.
The same was true in the 1970s, when the thriving city needed the skills of a master planner. Authorities called Kostandinos Doxiadis, an architect and urban planner who had worked on several projects in his native Greece.
With Riyadh in the midst of oil-driven economic and demographic growth, Doxiadis experimented with the idea of a U.S.-style grid system, still in trial in the Al-Olaya district of the city today.
Saudi government officials have portrayed the recent Riyadh Renaissance as an integral part of the greater success of Vision 2030. This means more opportunities for real estate infrastructure development, housing and mass transit for Greek companies specializing in these areas.
Among Saudi Arabia the most ambitious plans beyond the capital is the creation of all new coastal resorts and smart cities including the Red Sea Project and NEOM.
The Red Sea Project is a regenerative tourism destination along the west coast of Saudi Arabia and one of three mega-projects announced by the Crown Prince in July 2017.
The first phase of the project includes 16 hotels, providing 3,000 rooms on five islands and two resorts on the territory. Retail, entertainment and other shopping facilities will also be included in the first phase.
The Red Sea project, scheduled to be completed in 2030, will ultimately feature 50 hotels with 8,000 hotel rooms and about 1,300 accommodation units spread across 22 islands. A yacht marina, leisure center and an international airport, along with public facilities and logistics, will be among the attractions.
NEOM, located in northwestern Saudi Arabia, is being built with a total investment of $ 500 billion. The goal is to make it a global hub for technology and innovation, with hyper-connected communities living and working in an environmentally sustainable ecosystem that no longer pollutes the planet.
Greek expertise in construction and intelligence structures is likely to be used in the implementation of these Saudi mega-projects. Construction industry leaders who have already worked closely with the Kingdom include Athens-based Salfo and the Associated SA.
Originally founded in 1994, Salfo deals with international consulting services and infrastructure projects. The company has offices in Cyprus, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Eastern Europe, and a branch in Saudi Arabia.
Kingdom has hired Salfo to design smart car parks across its cities using the latest parking and payment technology.
SETE Energy Saudi for Industrial Projects Ltd. or SETE Saudi Arabia in short is another big player. It started operating in the Kingdom about 40 years ago, first established under the name Petrola International.
The Greek-founded company began life in the 1940s as a transportation and trading concern. After establishing a strong presence in the western region of Saudi Arabia, it expanded into oil and gas, civil engineering projects, real estate and water treatment.
For decades, SETE Saudi Arabia has executed projects for the Kingdoms’ mass transit network, which serves millions of pilgrims traveling to Mecca and Madinah each year.
In 1985, SETE Saudi Arabia designed and built the iconic Jeddah Fountain, the tallest of its kind in the world, which shoots a 312-meter water jet in the air at a speed of 375 kilometers per hour.
Of all our achievements in the Kingdom over the past 30 years, the Jeddah Fountain is certainly the most visible, Richard Bacos, then head of firms’ technical services, told Arab News in a 2005 interview. It makes us very proud every day of every month of every year.
The fountain remains an inspiring monument to Greco-Saudi friendship on the Jeddah horizon.
CEO Marlon Saab said SETE Saudi Arabia is executing many joint projects in the Kingdom, including community housing development, marina construction and renovations to water treatment facilities.
As the Kingdom diversifies its economy with Vision 2030, there are growth opportunities in several sectors, he told Arab News.
We hope to be part of this great people of the country and the economy for decades to come.
