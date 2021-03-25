International
India’s second Covid wave undermines the herd immunity theory
India is experiencing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, increasing pressure on New Delhi to accelerate the spread of vaccines and surprising scientists after a pandemic withdrawal had raised hopes that parts of the country had achieved herd immunity.
The nation has reported more than 40,000 Covid-19 infections every day since Friday, up from about 11,000 last month. On Thursday, India reported 53,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, the highest since October.
Cases are rising in 23 of the 30 states or territories of the union for which figures are available, according to a Financial Times analysis, with the percentage of positive tests increasing in 21 of them.
The test positive rate now doubles every five days in some states, the analysis shows. This is faster than the first growth rate in the UK when variant B.1.1.7 was set up in late 2020 and suggests rapid community expansion. At the height of the winter wave in London, the doubling time was only nine days for comparison.
The revival is led by Maharashtra, home of India’s financial capital and Mumbai economic powerhouse, which is recording record daily infections of more than 30,000. Twenty percent of her tests are coming back positive.
Scientists are unclear what is boosting growth, especially since the widespread infection last year sparked speculation as to whether parts of India were enjoying a degree of herd immunity.
One factor that was considered was the removal of most of the closure restrictions, which led people to flock again to restaurants, weddings and even cricket stadiums. But health experts said the new Covid-19 variants could fuel the spread, and possibly re-infection.
They said India should use more robust monitoring to look for new variants. We need to know exactly what is going on. Are these variants, and if so, will the vaccines be effective? Are there re-infections? asked Lancelot Pinto, a respirologist and epidemiologist at Mumbais Hindu Hospital.
Variants of concern
Nimalan Arinaminpathy, a reader in mathematical epidemiology at Imperial College London, said it was possible that immunity was weakening and that the increase in cases involved a significant number of people becoming re-infected, or that a new, more transmissible variant was boosting growth. .
Maybe we are seeing an epidemic that is simply shifting to parts of states that were less affected by previous waves, he said. There may be some combination of these three that are happening at the moment, but it is difficult to say which of them is playing the strongest role.
India’s health ministry said Wednesday it had found 771 cases of disturbing variants including those found for the first time overseas as well as a new double mutant variant.
These have not been discovered in sufficient numbers to be verified [a] direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states, she said.
At the peak of September, India was registering nearly 100,000 new infections a day. A nationwide prevalence study conducted in December and January showed that one-fifth of Indians had antibodies, with other studies showing the exposure to be much higher in metropolises like Pune or Bangalore.
Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, said the claims of widespread immunity were perhaps exaggerated. India never achieved herd immunity at the population level, she said. The first wave focused on big cities which probably got some level of herd immunity, but now it is more prevalent.
This virus, once in the community, is constantly looking for new hosts. Viral variants displayed with specific mutations make it more contagious, hence the need for stricter public health measures.
More than half of the districts of Maharashtra now have higher rates than those at the peak of September. Nagpur, which has turned into a blockade, is registering 67 new cases per 100,000 people every day – more than three times the rate nationwide. Cases there double every 10 days.
Encouraging sign
India announced on Tuesday that anyone older than 45 would be eligible for vaccination from April, following concerns that overly restrictive criteria were slowing inoculation.
Doctors said an encouraging sign was that the wave of infections in hard-hit cities like Mumbai seemed to be less severe than last year.
Aparna Hegde, at Mumbais Cama Hospital, said her ward had about 12 Covid-19 patients, up from three or four in January, but far fewer than 60 patients plus last year.
In my experience, it is not as if it is the same as before, she said. But you have to be careful because it does not take long to be informed.
Yet while the fatality rate in India remains low, reported deaths have risen from around 100 a day at their lowest level last month to more than 200.
I would be concerned about many countries in India, said Reuben Abraham, chief executive of the IDFC institution, pointing to the growing number of Covid-19 reproductions across the country. Why this is happening, honestly, we do not really know. Copyright Financial Times Limited 2021
