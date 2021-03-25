Streams of water sitting down Uluru after heavy rainfall





Telegraph Telegraph readers on vaccine passports in pubs: ‘It’s a bureaucratic minefield’ Boris Johnson has been called upon to reconsider Covid vaccine passports for pubs after he suggested on Wednesday that he “could depend on individual tax collectors” to decide whether to impose restrictions on those who have not been vaccinated. Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, has warned that vaccine passports would put businesses in an impossible position “, while Tory MP Steve Baker has suggested that vaccine passports could lead to a” Two-tier Britain. “Are vaccine passports a good idea to attend the pub? Read on for the best discussion points from our readers and share your view in the comments section at the end of this article. ‘It’s a bureaucratic minefield ‘@AG Whitehead: “This idea is awful at a variety of levels.” This puts the premises at an added administrative burden as they will need a staff member at the door forever. This will increase the costs of in busy pubs they may need to cost two people to do anything else! Will the government pay them? They should. “Those who do not have a passport how are they valued? Covid tests require 30 minutes to process. Who will administer them and how? The idea of ​​trying to try people coming to a busy pub is pointless. The tests just aren’t that fast. it is also a cost implication. “The most troubling aspect is the procrastination of the passport. Will these be used in other events? There are big libertarian implications. Do we want a society where we only enter concerts, galleries, restaurants and other events showing a passport? Approach is an approach very dangerous and should be resisted by all those who are interested in our freedoms. “Finally, young people are less likely to be vaccinated by opening pubs but are more likely to visit bars and clubs. This is definitely an invitation to chaos! “The whole idea is completely non-British and a bureaucratic minefield. It will keep lawyers busy!” ‘I would rather go to the pub knowing people were vaccinated’ @ Mark Nicholson “Yes, I would rather go to a pub, or some place where social distancing is very impossible, knowing that all the people there were vaccinated, where possible.” “The pubs are already forced to spend thousands on Covid security measures “@Val Mugridge:” Who in their right mind thinks pubs, who have been forced to spend thousands on Covid security measures, just to be closed for the best part of a year, will be lined up to implement this nonsense! “Since vaccinated can still spread the virus, why would anyone even consider this nonsense?”

