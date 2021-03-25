The Dutch coalition talks were halted following the COVID-19 issue, the notes note





THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – Preliminary discussions to draw the contours of the future Dutch ruling coalition were blocked on Thursday by a positive COVID-19 test and an involuntary display of preparatory notes by one of the officials leading the talks.

Developments abruptly halted coalition talks that had taken place against a backdrop of rising coronavirus infections and growing impatience in the Netherlands with the country blocking viruses for months.

In the eye of the political storm was Kajsa Ollongren, one of two so-called “scouts” tasked with investigating possible coalitions following last week’s parliamentary elections.

Talks were initially suspended Thursday morning after Ollongren headed home after hearing she had tested positive for the coronavirus. She was then photographed keeping clearly legible notes throwing talking points for coalition discussions. Between the legible text in the notes was a line that said left-leaning parties “are not really holding each other up” and that there was “little enthusiasm” for a minority coalition. After lawmakers reacted angrily, the government intelligence service said Ollongren and another scout, Annemarie Jorritsma, decided to stop their work immediately. The government intelligence service said in a statement that Ollongren and Jorritsma “observe that the publication of these notes means that they can no longer continue their work with an open mind and without prejudice.” The intelligence service described the comments as “preparatory notes” and not a description of talks Scouts held with party leaders earlier this week. Ollongren is interim interior minister and deputy prime minister in the outgoing coalition government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte. She is a member of the central D66 party that finished second after the conservative Rutte VVD party; Jorritsma is a VVD senator. They were later replaced by two other ministers from Rutte’s interim Cabinet who will continue the delicate talks, Tamara van Ark of VVD and Wouter Koolmees of D66.

Coalition talks are expected to last weeks or months. Rutte’s party won more seats in last week ‘s lower house elections but will have to register other parties to win a majority in the 150 – seat legislature. Ollongren and Jorritsma were scheduled to meet Thursday with Rutte and D66 leader Sigrid Kaag. Rutte has tried to inject urgency into talks between infection levels that have risen sharply in recent weeks despite a severe nationwide blockade in the Netherlands, where more than 16,500 people are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Ollongren is the second member of Rutte’s cabinet to test positive this week, after Secretary of State for Economic and Climate Affairs Mona Keijzer. Rutte, who oversaw a Cabinet meeting on Friday, came out negative. The government intelligence service also said Thursday that although cabinet meetings may be held in person at social distance, they will be held digitally as a precaution.

