International
The Icelandic man becomes naked near the eruption of the volcano
(CNN) – Removing some layers when things get hot can often be the most natural thing in the world.
However, few of us would experience it in front of a crowd of hundreds of people while standing in front of a volcano erupting lava.
But adventurous tour guide Sveinn Snorri Sighvatsson has gone viral to do just that during a visit to Geldingadalur on Iceland’s Reykjana Peninsula.
His improvised striptease took place as the celebrants gathered at the site of the erupting volcano to watch the extraordinary show, which started last Friday.
Sighvatsson, who works for travel companies I’m Iceland, was asked to model Pit Viper shades as a favor and decided to take things in stride to ensure maximum exposure.
“My friends and I were joking about nude photos in the lava field,” he told CNN Travel. “One of my friends is a photographer and he was telling me about these sunglasses. So I said, ‘Get your camera ready, I’m going to take off my clothes.’ “
The photograph that captured the moment was Norris Niman, who says he knew Sighvatsson was “the perfect man for a kick in the field of newly formed lava”.
“A festival is not a real festival if one does not undress,” adds Niman. “And that of course was no exception.”
Maximum exposure
But undertaking a photo session outside the cuff near a blast site was not an easy task and is definitely not recommended. In fact, visitors are instructed not to gather too close to lava springs.
“It was like staying very close to a big fire,” Niman adds. “So we had about a minute to catch this collection as we spun around so as not to overcook too much on both sides and with a large crowd watching”
While his experience as an adventurous guide meant he was able to assess risk and “get in and out” quickly, Sighvatsson emphasizes that anyone who “does not know what he is doing” should stay upstairs and avoid going. near lava fields.
“People are not aware of the gases that are there,” he says. “It’s good to be on top of it [the volcano] on the highest earth, there you are completely safe. But getting down to it can be really, really dangerous.
“A heavy wind was blowing on Sunday, so the gases went in the opposite direction and we were fine standing close to the lava field. “But if there is no smell, you do not go down there.”
Although the shooting lasted less than a few minutes, hundreds of people were there to watch it and the moment found its way online.
‘This explosion is something else’
Sighvatsson and Niman seem to be enjoying the attention brought by their explosive photoshoot, and while commenters have not focused much of their attention on sunglasses, their nameless friend is pretty pleased with the way things turned out as well.
“He actually sent a message saying this was the picture he was waiting for,” says Sighvatsson, who has been back to see the volcano twice in recent days.
“I’ve seen every outbreak here on the island since 1991, but that’s something else.”
As crowds continued to gather in Geldingadalur, which is still spewing lava, Icelandic authorities have set up a walkway to regulate the large number of visitors and the area is regularly checked to ensure everyone stays safe.
“It’s a perfect tourist eruption,” said Thorvaldur Thordarson, professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland., told Reuters earlier this week.
“However, with the warning, do not get too close.”
WIRE-CNN ™ & 2021 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A Time Warning Company. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]