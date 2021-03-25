The Icelandic man becomes naked near the eruption of the volcano

CNN Posted:

FAGRADALSFJALL, ICELAND – MARCH 20: (ICELAND OUT, no archiving and no use after 26 March 2021) A helicopter flies near a volcanic eruption which started in Fagradalsfjall near the capital Reykjavik on 20 March 2021 in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland. On Friday the Icelandic meteorological office announced a volcano, referring to a mountain located south-west of the capital Reykjavik has erupted after thousands of small earthquakes in the area in recent weeks. Late created a no-fly zone in the area. (Photo by Vilhelm Gunnarsson / Getty Images)

(CNN) – Removing some layers when things get hot can often be the most natural thing in the world.

However, few of us would experience it in front of a crowd of hundreds of people while standing in front of a volcano erupting lava.

But adventurous tour guide Sveinn Snorri Sighvatsson has gone viral to do just that during a visit to Geldingadalur on Iceland’s Reykjana Peninsula.

His improvised striptease took place as the celebrants gathered at the site of the erupting volcano to watch the extraordinary show, which started last Friday.

Sighvatsson, who works for travel companies I’m Iceland, was asked to model Pit Viper shades as a favor and decided to take things in stride to ensure maximum exposure.

“My friends and I were joking about nude photos in the lava field,” he told CNN Travel. “One of my friends is a photographer and he was telling me about these sunglasses. So I said, ‘Get your camera ready, I’m going to take off my clothes.’ “

The photograph that captured the moment was Norris Niman, who says he knew Sighvatsson was “the perfect man for a kick in the field of newly formed lava”.

“A festival is not a real festival if one does not undress,” adds Niman. “And that of course was no exception.”

Maximum exposure

But undertaking a photo session outside the cuff near a blast site was not an easy task and is definitely not recommended. In fact, visitors are instructed not to gather too close to lava springs.

“It was like staying very close to a big fire,” Niman adds. “So we had about a minute to catch this collection as we spun around so as not to overcook too much on both sides and with a large crowd watching”

While his experience as an adventurous guide meant he was able to assess risk and “get in and out” quickly, Sighvatsson emphasizes that anyone who “does not know what he is doing” should stay upstairs and avoid going. near lava fields.

“People are not aware of the gases that are there,” he says. “It’s good to be on top of it [the volcano] on the highest earth, there you are completely safe. But getting down to it can be really, really dangerous.

“A heavy wind was blowing on Sunday, so the gases went in the opposite direction and we were fine standing close to the lava field. “But if there is no smell, you do not go down there.”

Although the shooting lasted less than a few minutes, hundreds of people were there to watch it and the moment found its way online.

‘This explosion is something else’

Sighvatsson and Niman seem to be enjoying the attention brought by their explosive photoshoot, and while commenters have not focused much of their attention on sunglasses, their nameless friend is pretty pleased with the way things turned out as well.

“He actually sent a message saying this was the picture he was waiting for,” says Sighvatsson, who has been back to see the volcano twice in recent days.

“I’ve seen every outbreak here on the island since 1991, but that’s something else.”

As crowds continued to gather in Geldingadalur, which is still spewing lava, Icelandic authorities have set up a walkway to regulate the large number of visitors and the area is regularly checked to ensure everyone stays safe.

“It’s a perfect tourist eruption,” said Thorvaldur Thordarson, professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland., told Reuters earlier this week.

“However, with the warning, do not get too close.”

WIRE-CNN ™ & 2021 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A Time Warning Company. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.