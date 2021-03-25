Ottawa proposes an additional $ 7 billion for transfers to healthcare, infrastructure

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said today the federal government plans to provide a single $ 7 billion payment to First Nations provinces, territories, cities and communities to help them cover the cost of health services, COVID vaccination campaigns -19 and infrastructure projects.

“COVID-19 has put extreme pressure on healthcare systems across the country. Pandemics are still here and many parts of our country are facing the threat of a third wave now,” Freeland told a virtual news conference.

“This money will ensure that our health system will not be shaken under the constant strain of the pandemic, under the pressures of the third wave and new variants.”

The proposed cash injection is detailed in a new bill, C-25, that Freeland submitted to the House of Commons this morning.

If approved, it would provide a $ 4 billion one-time increase in Health Transfer to Canada as the federal government’s key contribution to the cost of delivering health services to provinces and territories. Another $ 1 billion would fund COVID-19 immunization campaigns across the country.

The remaining $ 2.2 billion will go to the Gas Tax Fund, a bi-annual payment for provinces and territories which, in turn, transfer funds to municipalities to support local infrastructure priorities.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna said the increase in the Gas Tax Fund doubles the federal government’s early contribution and will help fund the construction or expansion of broadband Internet access, public transit networks and recreation centers.

“We recognize the vital role that immediate investments in local infrastructure play by addressing the needs of cities and towns, as well as indigenous communities, across our country,” McKenna said. “And of course, it has to do with the return of Canadians to work.”

The federal budget comes in April

The announcement comes just under a month before the Liberal government unveils its first budget in more than two years.

Thebudgetis is expected to provide a full account of all government spending through the pandemic, which has sent the deficit for fiscal year to nearly $ 400 billion.

It is also expected to outline the Liberals’ plan to spend between $ 70 billion and $ 100 billion over the coming years on incentives to help the economy recover.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland presented the Bill C-25 in the House of Commons today. (Blair Gable / Reuters)

The $ 4 billion increase in federal health transfers, far less than the $ 28 billion prime ministers have requested.

Right now, the provinces spend about $ 188 billion on health care, and the federal government covers $ 42 billion, roughly 22 percent of total costs. The premiers demanded a permanent increase in the federal share to 35 percent, which operates at an additional $ 28 billion and would bring the total federal share to $ 70 billion.

The prime ministers are urging the government to maintain this level of contribution over time, with a minimum annual rate of five percent.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the federal government will continue to focus on its emergency aid spending for the time being and will not talk about long-term health care funding until the pandemic is over.

Last summer, the government provided $ 19 billion to the provinces and territories through the Safe Renewal Agreement to cover some of their costs in relation to a number of priority areas in the fight against COVID-19.

BlocMP require more funding

During the question period in the House of Commons, the QubcoisMPs Bloc criticized the government for failing to meet prime ministers’ demands for health care spending.

Bloc MP Alain Therrien pressured Health Minister Patty Hajdu to commit to repeated $ 28 billion-a-year transfers.

“Short-term funding, while beneficial, does not allow provinces and territories to address the long-term health care needs of Canadians,” said French Therrienin.

“Will the government commit to increasing health transfers on a recurring basis to cover 35 percent of costs?”

Hajdu responded that the government has supported the provinces by purchasing vaccines, EPPs and medical equipment throughout the pandemic.

“What I have repeatedly said in this House and what the Prime Minister has repeatedly pledged is to be there for the Canadians, to be there for the Quebecers throughout this pandemic and beyond,” she said.

“We will do whatever it takes to get Canadians through this pandemic and back on the road to recovery.”

Quebecois Bloc MP Alain Therrien put pressure on the government during the questioning period to commit to a permanent increase in healthcare transfers to provinces and territories. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

To support its call for a “significant” increase in health transfers, BlocMP Andranne Larouchecited a study published today by the Canadian Medical Association. The study predicts a doubling of demand for senior care by 2031 will increase the annual cost of care for older Canadians from $ 29.7 billion a year in 2019 to $ 58.5 billion a year in 2031.

Minister for the ElderlyDeb Schultesaid the government has supported the elderly throughout the pandemic through tax-free payments, expanded community support and billions of dollars for provinces and territories for health care. She said the government’s focus in the short term is on pandemic management.

In a statement, the Canadian Medical Association welcomed the funding announcement.

“COVID-19 has extended healthcare in Canada beyond its borders, and this funding will help fill the gaps that have only grown since the pandemic was declared,” the CMADr president said. Ann Collins.

“This new funding needs to be directed to address the growing number of pandemic-induced surgeries and the addition of much-needed resources to our public health capacity.”

Collins called on the federal government to continue talks with the provinces and territories toward reaching long-term financing agreements.