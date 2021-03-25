International
Qaumajuq: New Inuit Art Center opens at Winnipeg Art Gallery – Winnipeg
Qaumajuq, an art center showcasing the world’s largest collection of Inuit art, officially opened at the Winnipeg Art Gallery on Thursday.
The Inuit Art Center adds another 40,000 square feet to WAG, making it the fifth largest art museum in Canada.
WAG has this extraordinary collection of Inuit art, close to 14,000 objects (and) another 8,000 with long-term loans, said Winnipeg Art Gallery director and CEO Stephen Borys, also noting that WAG has been collecting Inuit art for 70 years.
Weve exhibited and published more than any museum in the world, but we have never been able to share more than perhaps one percent of the collection at any one time.
Borys says Qaumajuq not only displays Inuit art and exhibitions, but also provides space for research and education and bridges across Canada to the north and south.
What we can do in the south I think raises the profile of Inuit art, he said. (And it makes us) a better partner and it gives us a chance to create training opportunities, internships, internships for students with artists, and it just gives us a chance to do more with education.
Winnipeg Art Gallery to project Inuit art on exterior walls until Qaumajuq opens
INUA, the inaugural exhibition of the new Inuit art center, had a virtual opening on Thursday and Friday. The exhibition is available to the public free of charge from March 27 to April 2 with tickets on time.
The exhibition features the work of nearly 90 Inuit artists from northern Canada, as well as some living in the south.
Tuktoyuktuk, NWT, artist Maureen Gruben is one of the artists featured at INUA.
“My inspiration comes mainly from my environment with which I grew up, here in the Arctic, on the shores of the Beaufort Sea,” she said. “So I do a lot of collecting raw materials such as bone and wool and just different raw materials that I find here and then include industrial materials with raw materials.”
Gruben, who still lives in Tuktoyuktuk, says her passion for art started from a necessity to sew.
“Part of growing up as a woman was learning how to sew, so she made parquet, wombs, mukluks, hats, these things,” Gruben told Global News. “I think where it’s starting for a lot of Inuit people is the need to sew, and from there it just progressed to different types of art. So far I’m sewing ice and that kind of thing. ”
WAG reopens, preparing for the grand opening of the Inuit Arts Center
Many of its parts are engraved with a powerful message that has to do with preserving the environment, climate change or talking about polar bears.
“(My ideas) just come through me, I just feel like I’m the channel and the words just come through me,” Gruben said. “So it’s an honor when people know your work. Especially when you can raise awareness and be an activist for your environment, I’m really proud of that. “
Part of Gruben In anticipation of the Shamanis presented in INUA. The piece is made from the polar bear’s bone paws that Gruben has collected.
“They just formed themselves, and I tried a lot of ways to put them together, and they just formed a circular shape, as if that was the shape they wanted to be in,” Gruben said.
Gruben says Qaumajuq is a deep place to display Inuit art.
“I think they did a nice job,” she said. “I think we are blessed to have a center like this where we can showcase our work and celebrate our ancestral talents.”
Happy Valley-Goose River artist Shirley Moorhouse has two wall hangings as part of INUA.
Check with the Winnipeg Art Gallery
“I am very happy and honored to be part of this exhibition, it was one of my dreams for one of my works to be displayed at the Winnipeg Old Art Gallery,” Moorhouse said. “So I have been working for this goal, this dream for about 25 years.”
Moorhouse uses a variety of materials in its artwork – everything from caribbean skins, glaciers, traditional beads and sometimes electronics.
She says there is a traditional wall hanging on the INUA and a contemporary one. Both have powerful messages of her personal experiences, indigenous culture and environment.
“I’m blessed to make it aesthetically pleasing, but I always try to have a conversation somehow.”
WAG is hosting a joint fundraiser for the Inuit Art Center
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
