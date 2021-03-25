Transport losses increase from cargo ship stuck on Suez Canal | business

CORRECTS THE NAME OF TOS SHIP AND SOME GREEN – In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a ship sails in front of a cargo ship, Ever given, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after passing through the entire Egyptian Suez Canal and blocked all traffic on the vital waterway. An Egyptian official warned on Wednesday that it could take at least two days to clean the ship.
This photo shows MV Ever given near Hamburg, Germany on July 29, 2020. Ever Given, one of the largest cargo containers in the world, turned sideways and blocked all traffic on Egypt’s Suez Canal, officials said. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, threatening to disrupt a global transport system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ships anchored in Lake Timsah, Ismailia, halfway through the Egypts Suez Canal on Thursday, March 25, 2021. At least 150 ships are waiting to use the Suez Canal after a skyscraper-sized cargo ship sank along the vital waterway, according to channel service providers Agencies Leth. He says Thursday’s booking affected ships that both needed to travel to the Mediterranean and Red Seas.
In this satellite image from Planet Labs Inc., the cargo ship MV Ever Given, top right, sits wedged in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The skyscraper-sized cargo ship moved across Egypt’s Suez Canal further endangered global ships on Thursday while at least 150 other ships need to cross the main idle waterway awaiting clearance of obstructions, authorities said.
This photo released by the Suez Canal Authority on Thursday, March 25, 2021, shows Lieutenant General Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, investigating the situation with Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, after it was tied up . across the Suez Canal and traffic jams on the vital waterway. An operation is under way to try to work for free for the ship, which further jeopardized global transport on Thursday as at least 150 other ships needed to cross the main idle waterway awaiting clearance of obstructions.
This satellite image from Cnes2021, Distribution Airbus DS, shows the MV Ever Given cargo ship stranded in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The skyscraper-sized cargo ship sank across the Suez Canal in Egypt further damaged global shipping on Thursday as at least 150 more ships needed to pass through the main empty waterway waiting for the barrier to be cleared, authorities said.
By JON GAMBRELL and SAMY MAGDY – Associated Press
ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) Excavators, tugboats and even a back pit failed to release a giant cargo ship submerged in the Egypts Suez Canal on Thursday. More than 150 ships are now supported, hundreds more are headed on the vital waterway and losses in global transport are on the rise.
The size of the Ever Given skyscraper, which carried cargo between Asia and Europe, crashed on Tuesday in the narrow man-made canal that separates continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula. Even aided by high tides, authorities have not been able to push the Panama-flagged container ship and they are looking for new ideas to release it.
As a sign of the unrest caused by the blockade, the Japanese owner of the ship even offered a written apology.
We are determined to continue working hard to resolve this situation as soon as possible, said Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. We would like to apologize to all parties affected by this incident, including ships traveling and planning to travel through the Suez Canal.
As efforts to free him resumed on Thursday, an Egyptian canal authority official said workers hoped to avoid unloading the containers from the ship as it would take days to do so and extend the closure. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to reporters.
So far, cleaners have tried to clear the sludge around the massive ship. Attractive boats nudged the ship along with it, trying to gain momentum. From the shore, at least one backhoe dug into the sandy shores of the canal, suggesting that the ship’s bow had been plowed into it. However, satellite images taken Thursday and analyzed by The Associated Press showed the ship was still stranded in the same place.
