168 new cases of COVID-19, reported 2 deaths, 105 recurrences

Two Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Deaths were reported in the age group 40 to 49 years from the North Central area and the age group 70 to 79 years from the East Central area.
This brings the death toll in the province to 422.
There are 168 new COVID-19 cases to report to Saskatchewan on March 25, 2021.
New cases are found in Regina (70), Saskatoon (25), South East (24), Central East (19), South Central (11), East North East (3), North West (3), Central West (3 ), areas of North North (2), North Central (2) and North East (1).
Five new cases are pending residence information.
Eight pending cases have been assigned to the following areas: North Central (2), North West (2), Far North West (1), Regina (1), South Central (1) and South East (1).
Three duplicate cases have been removed from the Far East (1), North West (1) and Saskatoon (1) areas.
There are now 32,346 reported cases, including 1,623 active cases.
The seven-day average of new daily cases is 181 (14.7 new cases per 100,000).
As of March 24, 1,064 disturbing variants (VOCs) have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in Regina (895), South-East (66), South Central (63), Areas of Central East (20), Saskatoon (18), Far North (1) and North Central (1). These have previously been reported as “presumed positives” but all screening tests will be considered VOCs confirmed for the purposes of public reporting and contact investigations.
Today 118 new descent results have been reported. Of the 478 VOCs with lines identified by genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 470 are B1.1.1.7 (MB) and eight are B1.351 (SA).
An additional 4,247 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 155,754.
4,247 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to the following regions: Regina (1,418), Saskatoon (1,289), North East (633), Central West (340), South East (182), Far North West (170) , South Central (157), Central East (40), and North Central (18).
For more information on vaccines, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.
One hundred and fifty-four people are in the hospital. One hundred and thirty-two people are receiving hospital care in the following areas: Regina (56), Saskatoon (41), South East (9), Middle East (8), North West (5), North Central (5), South Central (3), South West (2), Far North West (1), North North East (1) and North East (1). Twenty-two people are in intensive care in the following areas: Regina (12), Saskatoon (6), Central East (2) and South Central (2).
One hundred and five more people have recovered, bringing the total provinces to 30,301 recoveries.
There were 3,370 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on March 24th. To date, 643,629 COVID-19 tests have been developed.
For more information, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. You can find maps and case by region on the government website.