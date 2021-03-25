Sydney News: SES Hopes to Cancel Recent Flood Evacuation Orders Across NSW Today

Here’s what you need to know this morning.

Flood damage is estimated

The State Emergency Service has begun assessing flood damage across the state now that all rivers have peaked and flood waters have begun to recede.

Twenty-three evacuation orders have been lifted, but 13 remain in force in areas including Moree, Southgate (near Grafton), Colo, North Richmond and Pitt Town.

Volunteers have assessed more than 800 properties in flood-evacuated areas and found more than 250 flooding on floorboards.

Fifty houses are considered uninhabitable by SES standards.

SES was called to 35 flood rescues last night, and 65 schools remain closed today.

The terrorist group targeted Australian men

Recruitment posters for the right-wing hate group The Base in Perth. ( Supplied

Secret records confirm a former candidate for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party who applied to join a neo-Nazi paramilitary organization shortly after he ran for office in 2019.

An extremist group called the Base, which was declared a terrorist organization in Canada last month, tried to establish a foothold in Australia two years ago.

Vetting calls received from Background Briefing reveal that between 2019-2020, the Base targeted six Australian men for recruitment.

Among them was Australian man Dean Smith, who unsuccessfully ran for O’Connor federal headquarters for a nation just six months ago.

In the tapes, he explains to the neo-Nazi group why he gave up politics.

“I’ve distanced myself a lot from them, mainly because they’re all race mixers and it really turns my guts upside down.”

ABC understands that Mr. Smith’s application did not proceed, and a One Nation spokesman said he had not spoken to him since the election.

‘Terrible’ conditions on the ship at Port Kembla

The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) says sailors detained at a convenience flag in Port Kemblahave had dire conditions.

The Australian Security and Maritime Authority made the order yesterday after identifying 36 security and welfare crew deficiencies on the Panamanian-flagged ship owned by Qatar.

MUA’s Michael Cross says the situation was unacceptable.

“[There’s] almost nothing on board in terms of food, water and fuel … are the most horrible conditions you can imagine, it is absolutely unacceptable for people to lift buckets of sea water to be able to use their on-board toilets “It’s just awful you can take,” he said.

“As far as the Australian government is concerned, there is a slight adjustment for this. comfort regime flag »

Another boat owned by the same company has been stopped on the west side of Queensland’s Cape York Peninsula.

The Australian Safety and Maritime Authority is considering taking further action against shipowner Aswan Trading.

World eyes towards Sydney as Hamilton opens

Chlo Zuel plays Eliza Schuyler in the award-winning Hamilton musician. ( AAP: Joel Carrett

The countdown is at the official opening of Hamilton in Sydney, after a week of preliminary performances under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Theatrical producers around the world have their eyes on Australian music production, with the coronavirus keeping the Broadway and West End scenes closed.

Chloe Zuel, who plays Eliza Hamilton, said she was happy to be back on stage, despite the restrictions imposed.

“It’s different to see a full crowd in masks, but if that’s the way we can have our theaters open and performances, you do everything you have to do. The excitement is exciting to have a full theater.”