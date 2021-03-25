Quebec delays the balanced budget in 2028 so the recovery can be sustained





Eric Girard, Minister of Finance in Quebec. Photo: Christinne Muschi / Bloomberg Photo: Christinne Muschi / Bloomberg Quebec is pushing plans to balance its books with two years, giving itself space to support post-pandemic recovery while boosting vaccination and increasing spending on health care and education. Canada’s second-largest province will take seven years to eliminate its deficit, up from the five previously projected, according to budget documents released Thursday. It now expects a deficit of $ 12.3 billion C ($ 9.8 billion) in the fiscal year starting April 1, 48% higher than the November estimate, after a shortfall of $ 15 billion C this year. This follows contributions to a debt reduction group known as the Generation Fund, which the government pledged to continue. A balanced budget is projected for the fiscal year ending in March 2028. “One thing at a time,” Finance Minister Eric Girard told a news conference. “We will make sure that the Quebec economy finds its strength before taking action to return to the budget balance.” The government has pledged to stay away from deficit-reduction measures for the next two years, until employment returns to pre-pandemic levels. The French-speaking province, which has seen the most deaths from Covid-19 in Canada, shut down 40% of the economy for eight weeks at the start of the crisis and still has restrictions on containing variants of the virus. Job concerns echo the sentiment of the Bank of Canada, which has maintained tremendous monetary stimulus to give the job market time to recover. Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is also weighing in on additional $ 100 billion in spending over three years to support the recovery. The budget is built on a 4.2% growth forecast this year following a 5.2% contraction in 2020. Quebec set aside $ 1.5 billion C in the next fiscal year to help boost growth, including funds for retraining workers and boosting business investment. It is also lowering the tax rate for small businesses to match those of neighboring Ontario. Elections are approaching Program spending will increase 5.9%, with an additional $ 4.3 billion C of Covid-19 related measures. Government revenue growth is expected to slow to 1.9%, largely due to a drop in federal transfers, which jumped 20% this year to help provinces fight the pandemic. Girard estimated that the cost of the virus, combining aid and lost revenue, would reach about $ 30 billion by 2025-2026. The crisis spent years trying to turn Quebec into fiscal health, which had turned the province into an investor favorite. Net debt is set to reach 45% of gross domestic product as of March 31, up from 39.9% a year earlier. The government plans to borrow at least $ 28.5 billion C in 2021-22, up from $ 38.4 billion C this fiscal year. About 32% of Quebec borrowing was in foreign currencies. With a provincial election expected next year, the government has vowed to refrain from raising taxes and keep spending increases in line with revenue gains. We also hope you receive additional federal funding to cover health costs. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

