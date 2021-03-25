Transportation rates increase only with travel to Africa Option: Update Suez

Supply Lines is a daily newspaper that tracks the trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Register here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest updates and analysis.

Transport rates are rising as the blockade of the Suez Canal is wreaking havoc on global maritime trade and making the long voyage around Africa the only short-term alternative.

Meanwhile a super vacuum cleaner is the new tool being used in efforts to relocate the giant container ship Ever Given that sank on the main waterway on Tuesday.

Waterway blockade is creating another hurdle for global supply chains already strained by the pandemic-related e-commerce boom. About 12% of global trade passes through the canal, so many strategic world powers have fought for it.

Main points:

238 ships were listed on Thursday, up from 186 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data

Ever Given has not moved and re-swimming operations were still ongoing early in the afternoon, according to Inchcape Shipping Services

Stamps all the time in London

Suez Canal traffic jams are making sky-high transportation costs (9:10 pm)

It will be difficult to come up with a single figure as to the cost of the epic traffic jam on the canal, but transport fares are already rising to heaven.

The cost of transporting a 40-meter container from China to Europe has risen to about $ 8,000, nearly quadrupling the figure from a year ago. The Suezmax vessels, which typically carry 1 million barrels of oil, are now receiving about $ 17,000 a day, the amount since June 2020.

Your instant coffee may soon be in danger of being blocked by Suez (9:07 pm)

The crisis in the Suez Canal is also hampering shipments of robusta coffee – the type used to make Nescafe. All beans from East Africa and Asia – which hosts two of the world’s best robusta producers – are dumped in Europe via Suez.

Coffee roasters on the mainland were already struggling to get robusta coffee from Vietnam, the world’s largest producer, due to a lack of shipping containers that has overturned global food trade. Just when the availability of the boxes started to improve, the canal blockage brought another headache.

Robusta green coffee beans are listed for defects at the Highlands Coffee Processing Plant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Caterpillar facing delivery delays due to Suez blockade (8:35 pm)

Caterpillar Inc., the largest machinery manufacturer in the US and one of the largest in the world, is facing delivery delays due to blockage of the Suez Canal and is even considering air-lift products if necessary.

The manufacturer of yellow iconic excavators and bulldozers is expecting a delay of a week or more in deliveries from Asia to its facilities in Europe, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company is already struggling with delivery delays until three weeks as countries around the world reopen, spurring tremendous demand for its products, according to the person.

Suction digger set in attempt to move ship (8:14 pm)

A specialist The vacuum cleaner is the new vehicle being used in efforts to relocate Ever Given, which has remained stranded in the Suez Canal since Wednesday, according to a statement from the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

The suction excavator could move 2,000 cubic meters of material per hour and was ready to start work. A team of expert rescuers from SMIT Salvage were on board. The focus is cleaning to remove sand and mud around the side of the ship’s harbor port.

Suez Force Ships Blocked to Watch Long Voyage to Africa (8:03 pm)

The blockade of the Suez Canal showed no sign of flourishing for a third day, forcing container carriers and other ships to weigh the costly and time-consuming voyages around Africa.

They appear to have two liquefied natural gas vessels loaded in the US and headed for Asian markets changed course in the middle of the Atlantic and is now going through Africa to avoid blocking the Suez waterway. AP Moller-Maersk A / S and Hapag-Lloyd AG is considering sending ships along the same route, moves that would follow a Synergy Marine-led ship being sent around the Cape of Good Hope hope. Torm A / S, a Danish tanker owner, said its customers have asked about the cost of options to deviate from.

The container ship Ever Given blocks the Suez Canal on March 25th.

Channel traffic jam has doubled to 238 vessels (5:37 pm)

The number of ships waiting to enter the Suez Canal is increasing while the waterway remains blocked.

Data collected by Bloomberg show that there were 238 ships in the queue on Thursday, compared to 186 counted on Wednesday and about 100 in onset of blockage.

The number of Ships in the Suez Canal is increasing



Deviation of container ship to avoid canal, says Synergy Marine (5:23 pm)

A container ship is diverting around the Good Cape of South Africa hope to avoid the blocked Suez Canal, according to Rajesh Unni, a captain and chief executive of Synergy Marine.

Eight of the more than 375 vessels managed by Synergy Marine have been caught in traffic jams on the Suez Canal. This includes a 20,000 TEU Ultra Large Container Vessel, or ULCV, three other large container vessels, a very Large Gas carrier, a chemical tanker and two bulk carriers.

“The longer the Canal is closed, the longer the queue of vessels to be caught by the blockages and the greater the losses for transport and, ultimately, for the consumers of the goods we transport,” Unni siad.

Ships await passage through the Suez Canal.

Gas exports to Russia to benefit from blockade (4:32 pm)

Russia’s natural gas supply through the pipeline could provide Europe with some flexibility as LNG imports from the Middle East have been affected by the blockade on the Suez Canal, consulting firm Rystad said in a note.

The US could also benefit as shipments from its LNG export terminals can reach Europe much faster than ships traveling around Africa from the Middle East.

“It could be a perfect opportunity for American manufacturers to secure some orders at a time of such a transportation crisis,” Rystad said.

There is not much room to maneuver (3:39 pm)

No wonder that sometimes stuck given in the Suez Canal is creating such a headache.

The main trade route is narrow – less than 675 meters wide (205 meters) in some places – and can be difficult to navigate. Work to re-float the giant container ship – about a quarter of a mile (400 meters) long – and allow passage for oceangoing carriers carrying nearly $ 10 billion of everything from freight to consumer goods continued unsuccessfully Thursday at Egypt.

The blockade highlights a major risk facing the transportation industry as more and more ships, which are becoming increasingly large, transit maritime sinking points including the Suez Canal, the Panama Canal and the Strait of Hormuz.

Tight fit There is not much room for maneuver in the Suez Canal for a ship as large as ever given Source: Suez Canal Authority and ship tracking data monitored by Bloomberg



– With the help of Salma El Wardany, Alex Longley, Julian Lee, Anthony Di Paola, Javier Blas, Robert Tuttle, Aaron Clark, Mirette Magdy, Fred Pals, Yvonne Yue Li, Elaine He, Joe Deaux and Sergio Chapa