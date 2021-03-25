Von Der Leyen says Astra cannot extend exports to EU supply





Photo: Thierry Monasse / Bloomberg Photo: Thierry Monasse / Bloomberg Said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen AstraZeneca Plc must meet its commitments to supply vaccines to the European Union before being allowed to export any dose. Speaking at a news conference after a virtual summit with EU leaders, von der Leyen outlined the rationale for a plan announced Wednesday to give the bloc greater powers to ban Covid vaccine exports and shifted responsibility to manufacturers. “We could have been much faster if all the pharmaceutical companies had fulfilled their contracts,” she said. “AstraZenaca has committed to a lower number of doses than was contracted.” With Europe catching a third wave of infections, the EU and its 27 governments have come under pressure for their stuttering vaccine strategy. The bloc is already lagging behind the US and UK in its inoculation distribution, and governments across the continent have announced extension or tightening of blockades as the health crisis worsens. More from The export ban plan had met with a cold response from some of the EU governments ahead of the talks, and while leaders made no attempt to turn it around during Thursday’s teleconference summit, some were clearly less enthusiastic than von der Leyen. “We have agreed with the commission that if companies do not fulfill their contracts, export restrictions will of course be more likely than when companies fulfill their contracts with the EU,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been one of the most vocal supporters of export restrictions and during the summit call he urged his counterparts to take action against the pharmaceutical companies responsible for the delays, according to an official familiar with his comments. Read more: Italian police searched factory carrying millions of Astra doses Figures presented to leaders by von der Leyen showed that while the bloc has administered 62 million doses since 1 December, drugmakers have exported 77 million EU-produced strokes to other countries. Of these, 21 million were sent to Britain, an EU official said. On Wednesday, the EU and the UK issued a joint statement, saying they were working on ways “to create a favorable situation” for both. The two sides have been arguing for weeks over the bloc’s threat to cut off supplies. “Europe is not a selfish continent”, contrary to what “I read in the press across the Channel”, said French President Emmanuel Macron, in an excavation of reports in the UK According to the commission’s plan, there will be no automatic export bans. Brussels officials will consider the extent of a nation’s vaccination and the pandemic situation when deciding whether to approve deliveries. ”No. HOPE that blocking vaccine exports will not be necessary, “Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told reporters.” But it is good to have the mechanism in place as a precautionary measure, just in case. “ – With the help of Katharina Rosskopf, Ania Nussbaum, Joao Lima, Arne Delfs and Tony Czuczka (Updates with Merkel’s comment in the sixth paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

