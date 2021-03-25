International
Summary of information NB COVID-19: Edmundston area turns red as the province sees 30 new cases
Part of the Edmundston region, Area 4, will return to the red recovery phase for four days, effective from 6pm on Thursday as charges and variant cases rise.
Dr. Jennifer Russell made the announcement in a live-streamed update Thursday, where she also announced 30 new cases, the highest number reported in a single day in two months.
Of those 30 new cases, 24 are in the Edmundston region, Russell said.
“Just when things seemed to be going better, the game has changed again and the variants are pushing that change,” Russell said. “The new strains are really troubling, they are more infectious, it is difficult to maintain case content.”
Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region are returning to two phases in COVID-19 regeneration, crossing over the orange to the toughest red phase restrictions.
The rest of the region, including Grand Falls, Kedgwick, Saint-Quentinand Saint-Lonard, will remain in the yellow phase for now, along with the rest of the province.
The minimal four-day phase change, which Russell referred to as a “circuit breaker,” will allow Public Health to review the results of contact tracking and mass testing underway in Zone 4 to determine how widespread the blast is. .
“Depending on our findings, this measure may be extended for a longer period of time and may need to be expanded to cover the rest of Zone 4,” Russell said.
Russell acknowledged the breaker challenging time, noting that it “is coming at a time when people are tired” and the urge to return to normalcy.
“I know this is a challenge for the Edmundston area, which has already passed our toughest measures, including a complete blockade, but is vital to public safety,” Russell said.
“I am directly calling on the people of the Edmundston area to stay inside their household bubble, wear a mask, keep two feet of physical distance in public and follow all other public health measures.”
In the red phase, residents should stay inside a household bubble, which may extend to include caregivers, a family member in need of support, or any other person in need of support.
Masks are mandatory in indoor public spaces and in outdoor public spaces where a physical distance of two meters cannot be maintained. Travel within and outside the breaker area is not permitted.
A full list of guidelines has been posted on the government website gnb.ca.
30 new cases, variants that trigger the Zone 4 wave
There are 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, the highest number reported in a single day in two months.
In the Edmundston region, which has 24 out of 30 new cases, the variant is responsible for 62 percent of cases.
The number of cases in that region has doubled and then doubled again in less than twelve weeks and there are confirmed cases of community spread, Dr. said on Thursday. Jennifer Russell.
Asked why the eruption in the Edmundston region is coming out so persistent compared to the eruptions in other regions, Russell noted that “every eruption is different,” but that the variant is a scary factor.
Most outbreaks “start with a traveler, either in connection with work or otherwise,” she said.
In the outbreak in the Edmundston region, there are more public exposures and “transmission is happening in places where food is consumed”.
Also, she said, “people are tired, they are tired of COVID, especially in that area where people have been stuck in recent months. Summer is very exhausting. So we have to dig deep and we need to “We are working very hard together to control this explosion.”
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard noted that the latest outbreak in the Miramichi region, Zone 7, occurred at a time when the entire province was orange.
“So we had less contact and I’m sure it played a big role in keeping him going,” she said.
New cases are broken this way:
St. John’s Region, Area 2, five new cases:
- an individual 20 to 29
- two persons 30 to 39
- two persons 40 to 49 years old
- All of these cases involve total travel outside the province
Edmundston Region, Area 4, 24 new cases:
- nine persons 19 years of age or under
- three persons 20 to 29
- six people 30 to 39
- two persons 40 to 49 years old
- three persons 60 to 69
- an individual 70to 79
- Of these 24 cases, 14 are travel-related, nine are contacts of a previous case and one is under investigation.
Bathurst Region, Area 6, a new case:
- an individual 50 to 59
- This issue is under investigation.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,546. As of Wednesday, three people have recovered, for a total of 1,426 recoveries.
There have been 30 deaths, three patients are in hospital and the number of active cases is 89. A total of 248,551 tests have been performed, including 1,120 since Wednesday’s report.
New notification of potential exposure in Zone 4
Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following location in Edmundston:
- dollarama`s, 15 Mowin St., on 21 and 22 March.
Already on the list of possible exposures:
- Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant, Blvd 180 Hbert, March 19 between 1pm and 2pm
- Jean-Daigle Center, 85 du 15 Aot St., on March 21, during a Edmundston Blizzard hockey game which started at 3 p.m.
- March 22 between 7:45 am and 2:25 pm Burger King (10MahsusCt., Edmundston)
- March 21 between 9:00 and 3:30 pm Burger King (10MahsusCt., Edmundston)
- March 20 between 6:30 and 2:00 pm Burger King (10MahsusCt., Edmundston)
- March 21 between 13:00 and 6:00 pm Superstore (578 Victoria St., Edmundston)
- March 20 between 4:00 pm and 9:00 pm Superstore (57 St. Victoria St., Edmundston)
- March 19 between 5:00 and 21:00 Superstore (57 St. Victoria, Edmundston)
- March 21 between 9:30 and 13:00 and 3:45 pm and 10:00 pm Pizza Delight (185HbertBlvd., Edmundston)
- March 20 between 10:00 and 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm and 11:00 pm Pizza Delight (185HbertBlvd., Edmundston)
- March 17 between 5 and 6:30 pm Restaurant PoissonnerieOuellet (350 Victoria St).
- March 20 between noon and 12:45 pm McDonald’s Restaurant (190HbertBlvd.)
What to do if you have a symptom
People worried that they may have COVID-19 symptoms maytake an online self-assessment test.
Public Health says the symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
A fever above 38 C.
A new cough or chronic worsening cough.
Sore throat.
Liquid nose.
Headache.
New onset of fatigue, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.
Difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the toes and feet.
People with one of those symptoms should:
