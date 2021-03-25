New Zealand approves paid leave after miscarriageExBulletin







footprint Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images The New Zealand Parliament has passed legislation that will provide three days of paid leave after a miscarriage or the birth of a baby, without the need to use sick leave. “The bill will give women and their partners time to come to terms with their loss without having to go on sick leave.” said MP Ginny Andersen, according to Reuters. “Because their grief is not a disease, it is a loss. And loss takes time.” Andersen, a member of the ruling Labor Party, launched the bill. She said one in four women in New Zealand has had a miscarriage. A year ago, New Zealand decriminalized abortion, allowing the procedure up to 20 weeks into a pregnancy, amending a law that had been in force since 1977. “The passage of this bill shows that once again New Zealand is leading the way for progressive and compassionate legislation, becoming only the second country in the world to grant abortion and stillbirth permits,” Andersen said. The other country that provides such permission is India, which allows women to take six weeks off after a miscarriage, CNN reports. A miscarriage is defined as a miscarriage earlier than 20 weeks of pregnancy. Losing a pregnancy after this point is called a stillbirth. About 10-20% of known pregnancies end in abortion, according to the Mayo clinic mostly occurs before the 12th week of pregnancy. CDC say that about 1 in 100 pregnancies at 20 weeks or later is affected by the birth of the baby. Washington, DC, recently extended her misery leave for public employees who lose a child, including those mourning a dead baby, Washington Post reported. The move to change city politics began with the situation of public school teacher Liz O’Donnell, who gave birth to a dead girl in December. O’Donnell lost nearly a pound and a half of blood during the 48 hours of birth, and the epidural worsened the previous scar tissue, leaving it in constant pain. “O’Donnell sought eight weeks of recovery through the city-paid family vacation program for government workers,” NPR WAMU member station reported. “But DC Public Schools told her that the policy no longer applied to her because her baby had not survived.” The new DC policy offers two weeks of paid leave for city employees who lose a child under the age of 21, including stillbirths. In New Zealand, some say the country’s new policy is not going well enough. “You get a paid three-day leave, maybe bury your baby or have a service, and then go back to work, and then and then what? This is my concern,” pregnancy loss educator Vicki Culling i tha New York Times. “I’m celebrating it,” she said, “but I want to see that we hold this compassion and see further the needs of these parents.”

