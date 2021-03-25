I want to live for many years: The courage of the Brazilian man born with his head upside down

A Brazilian man born with an upside-down head has told local media that he dreams of reviving his motivational speaking career next month after a lonely year of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Claudio Vieira de Oliveira, 44, lives in the small municipality of Monte Santo, in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia.

Claudinho, as he is known by friends, suffers from arthrogryposis multiplex congenita.

He has leg muscle atrophy, his arms are glued to his chest and, surprisingly, his head is turned back, supported by his back.

Despite doctors believing he will not survive the last 24 hours, Claudinho is now in his 44th year.

Claudio Vieira de Oliveira lives with atrophied legs, his arms were glued to his chest and his head was turned back, supported by his back. Credit: @ claudio.vieiradeoliveira / Newsflash / Australoscope

His last year, however, has been extremely quiet due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Claudinho’s disability had never before prevented him from doing the things he liked. However, he has recently found himself forced to give up many of the activities he enjoys.

He told Brazilian news site G1: I have never had (difficulties), my life is normal.

I am in full quarantine because this COVID is very aggressive, it is deadly, so they were scared. Save me, Lord, from this accursed disease.

Claudio Vieira de Oliveira says he lives a normal life. Credit: @ claudio.vieiradeoliveira / Newsflash / Australoscope

I am being over twice as careful, I have been isolated for over a year and I just get out of the house to sort out things that only I can do, such as banks.

Claudinho has never let his condition hold him back. Since the age of seven, he has walked on his knees and read and written at home from his mother.

Despite having an upside-down head, Claudinho has no problem seeing, breathing, eating or drinking.

To date, Claudinho has released a DVD, an autobiography and he has given motivational speeches since 2000.

Claudio Vieira de Oliveira wants to get back to public speaking as soon as the pandemic allows. Credit: @ claudio.vieiradeoliveira / Newsflash / Australoscope

Given the ongoing pandemic, it has been a long time since Claudinho addressed a crowd.

He told G1: I miss him so much. I gave a speech in the municipality of Bezerra, in the state of Pernamubco, scheduled for April 28th. If the pandemic is alleviated, go ahead.

Claudinho also hopes he can return to his social work after the pandemic. He is a volunteer with the Alegra-te Christian education project, which works with vulnerable children.

He told local media: I want to talk again and live for many years.

What is arthrogryposis multiplex congenita?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, arthrogryposis is a term used to describe a range of conditions involving joint stiffness, leading to a reduced range of motion.

The cause is unknown, but is thought to be related to the inadequate room given to an unborn baby in the womb and low amniotic fluid.

Symptoms vary widely and often involve an individual’s arms and legs.

While there is no cure for the condition, there are ways the movement can be improved.