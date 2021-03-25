International
I want to live for many years: The courage of the Brazilian man born with his head upside down
A Brazilian man born with an upside-down head has told local media that he dreams of reviving his motivational speaking career next month after a lonely year of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Claudio Vieira de Oliveira, 44, lives in the small municipality of Monte Santo, in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia.
Claudinho, as he is known by friends, suffers from arthrogryposis multiplex congenita.
He has leg muscle atrophy, his arms are glued to his chest and, surprisingly, his head is turned back, supported by his back.
Despite doctors believing he will not survive the last 24 hours, Claudinho is now in his 44th year.
His last year, however, has been extremely quiet due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Claudinho’s disability had never before prevented him from doing the things he liked. However, he has recently found himself forced to give up many of the activities he enjoys.
He told Brazilian news site G1: I have never had (difficulties), my life is normal.
I am in full quarantine because this COVID is very aggressive, it is deadly, so they were scared. Save me, Lord, from this accursed disease.
I am being over twice as careful, I have been isolated for over a year and I just get out of the house to sort out things that only I can do, such as banks.
Claudinho has never let his condition hold him back. Since the age of seven, he has walked on his knees and read and written at home from his mother.
Despite having an upside-down head, Claudinho has no problem seeing, breathing, eating or drinking.
To date, Claudinho has released a DVD, an autobiography and he has given motivational speeches since 2000.
Given the ongoing pandemic, it has been a long time since Claudinho addressed a crowd.
He told G1: I miss him so much. I gave a speech in the municipality of Bezerra, in the state of Pernamubco, scheduled for April 28th. If the pandemic is alleviated, go ahead.
Claudinho also hopes he can return to his social work after the pandemic. He is a volunteer with the Alegra-te Christian education project, which works with vulnerable children.
He told local media: I want to talk again and live for many years.
What is arthrogryposis multiplex congenita?
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, arthrogryposis is a term used to describe a range of conditions involving joint stiffness, leading to a reduced range of motion.
The cause is unknown, but is thought to be related to the inadequate room given to an unborn baby in the womb and low amniotic fluid.
Symptoms vary widely and often involve an individual’s arms and legs.
While there is no cure for the condition, there are ways the movement can be improved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]