The second protest at Batley Grammar School ‘to defend the honor of the Prophet Muhammad’ and to show them ‘we will not go far’





The protests will continue at Batley Grammar School despite the school principal apologizing for the inappropriate use of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a Religious Studies lesson. A Facebook post says people should meet outside the school from 7.30am on Friday in a bid to defend the honor of the Prophet Muhammad. This comes as crowds gathered outside the school today (Thursday) after a teacher reportedly showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a religious studies lesson and told students it was his right to show this. To receive the latest email updates from Yorkshire Live, Click here . But this has caused outrage as the descriptions of the Prophet Muhammad are considered deeply offensive in the Muslim faith. Since then the teacher has been suspended and the school principal has also issued an apology stating: What has happened is completely unacceptable. Crowds are expected to gather again in the morning as anger against the school continues. The Department of Education has condemned the protest, saying it is “unacceptable” and is also violating coronavirus restrictions. The update posted on Facebook reads: Continued Protest Outside Batley School of Grammar @ 07:30 on Friday 26 March * A teacher intentionally showed derogatory cartoons (French Cartoons) of our beloved Prophet Muhammad and told the students that it was his right to show this! We do not accept the incomplete statement of the school leaders nor do we agree with IMWS or Mufti Pandor that we should accept this as progress. “ Read our live update on this protest here Posting continues: We * all * need to make a presence in our vehicles tomorrow and make sure there is a high turnout to let the school and council know we are not going too far. It is important that we sacrifice our time for this important activity and fulfill our duty to protect the honor of our beloved Prophet and continue to maintain pressure on the school.

(Image: Connor Teale)

The out-of-school protest was labeled as unacceptable by the Department of Education. It is never acceptable to threaten or intimidate teachers. We encourage dialogue between parents and schools when issues arise, said a Department of Education spokesman. However, the nature of the protest we have seen, including the issuance of threats and the violation of coronavirus restrictions are completely unacceptable and must end. Schools are free to include a full range of issues, ideas and materials in their curriculum, including those that are challenging or controversial, depending on their obligations to ensure political balance. They need to balance this with the need to promote respect and tolerance among people of different faiths and beliefs, including deciding which materials to use in the classroom.







