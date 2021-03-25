Election Results in Israel Show Stagnation





Israel’s fourth TEL AVIV election in two years has ended in another deadlock, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his opponents able to win a parliamentary majority, according to final results released Thursday by the Israeli election authority. The results set the stage for weeks or even months of protracted coalition negotiations that many analysts expect to fail, spurring another election late in the summer. The results, though final, are not yet official as they have not yet been officially presented to the country’s largely ceremonial president, Reuven Rivlin. That will happen next Wednesday, a spokesman for the Central Election Commission said. But the count confirms previous predictions that Mr. Netanyahu of right-wing and religious parties won 52 seats, nine less than an overall majority. A heterogeneous collection of center-left, right-wing and Arab opposition parties won 57.

Two unrelated parties, the Arab Islamic party Raam and the right-wing Yamina won four and seven seats respectively and will be at the center of competing efforts by Mr Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a coalition.

Turnout was 66.7 percent, the lowest since 2009. This stalemate lasts a two-year political quagmire that has left Israelis without a stable government or national budget amid a pandemic, all as they face vital questions about how to reform their electoral system and mend deep social divisions. . After two elections in 2019, no one was able to unite a majority coalition and form a government. After the 2020 competition, Mr. Netanyahu and some of his opponents entered into a difficult coalition government that could not agree on a budget, forcing the last election. The continuing stalemate leaves Mr Netanyahu in power as interim prime minister, even when he is tried on corruption charges he denies. The elections overturned the political map, separating voters less from their political ideology than from their attitude towards Mr. Netanyahu and his decision to run despite being indicted.

If he eventually forms a formal coalition government, critics fear he will use his office to push for a law that would give him legal immunity. Mr Netanyahu has denied the allegations, but has promised legal reforms that would limit the role of the Supreme Court. Mr Rivlin is now in the spotlight: He should consult with each of the 13 parties elected to Parliament before formally asking a political leader to try to form a majority coalition, an invitation likely to be made within 10 days. Israeli presidents have usually offered this right to the leader of the largest party, which in this case would be Mr. Netanyahu, whose Likud party won 30 seats. But Mr Rivlin has the right to offer it to any lawmaker he deems most capable of forming a coalition, which in this case could be Mr Lapid.

Whoever receives the invitation is expected to fight to form a coalition. If Mr Netanyahu persuades Raam to join his coalition, he could lose the support of an extreme right-wing alliance already in his bloc. That alliance, Religious Zionism, said Thursday it would refuse to serve in a Raam-backed government. Similarly, Mr. Lapid may try to persuade two right-wing parties within his alliance to sit down not just with Raam, but with another Arab group called the Joint List.

And even if each leader somehow forms a coalition, he is expected to be so fragile and ideologically incoherent that he would struggle to last more than a few months. Irit Pazner Garshowitz contributed to the report.

