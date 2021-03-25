Sudbury area schools to be closed, distance learning to continue until 1 April

Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Content of the article Schools in Greater Sudbury and surrounding areas will remain closed until at least April 1, unless otherwise advised, representatives for the four local boards told parents, carers and the media Thursday. Distance learning, which started on March 15 in the direction of Sudbury Public Health and Districts, will continue until at least the end of the month due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. We have confirmed with Sudbury Public Health and Districts that distance learning will continue until further notice, said Norm Blaseg, director of education for the Rainbow County School Board, in a letter to parents and guardians. This means there will be no personal tutoring next week, or until the time when Sudbury Public Health and Districts advises us to be able to resume face-to-face instruction. RDSB operates several primary and secondary schools throughout the PHSD service area, which includes Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District and Manitoulin District. The area had 319 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article We will share information with families as soon as the situation changes, Blaseg added. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we respond to COVID-19. The Catholic Conseil scolaire Nouvelon also confirmed its schools in Sudbury East, Greater Sudbury and Espanola will remain closed until 1 April 2021. Daycare set in schools should remain open but will not offer programs before and after school. In a press release sent by Paul de la Riva, director of communications and foreign relations for CSC Nouvelon, the school board identified an estimated return date of April 6, after the Easter weekend. To support students in their teaching, 12th grade kindergarten students will attend their home teaching in a virtual format, CSC Nouvelon said in its release. The distribution of technological tools will continue in accordance with the needs of the families, and always respecting the recommendations from the Sudbury Public Health and Districts. Sudbury Catholic District School Board posted a newsletter on her website Thursday, advising that its schools will also remain closed and distance learning will continue for the rest of the month. We thank all our parents / guardians for their understanding and support during these challenging times, SCDSB said in its newsletter. The mental health board team addresses students and families during the first week of distance learning, starting March 15, to provide resources and support.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The SCDSB also instructed students and families in need of further mental health resources to contact Kids Help Phone, which provides 24-7 counseling and referral services throughout the province. To access the free resource, young people can call 1-800-668-6868 or write to CONNECT at 686868. Ontario School Mental Health also has a number of resources for students, parents and families on its website www.smho-smso.ca. Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de lOntario, French public board, too posted a letter announcing the distance learning period had been extended to schools in Greater Sudbury, Markstay and Noelville and that classes were scheduled to resume on 6 April. Since the situation is fluid, we know that information can change very quickly, read a translation of the letter by CSPGNO director of education Marc Gauthier. Please make sure we are monitoring the situation closely and will keep you informed through council emails, website and social media. Once again, I would like to thank you for your patience and commitment during this time. Thanks to the cooperation of all, I am sure that together, we will succeed in stopping the spread of COVID-19. [email protected] Tweet: @SudburyStar