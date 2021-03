The rapid spread of coronavirus vaccines in the Britains has revived the political fate of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Now, Mr Johnsons’s allies are hoping that the sharp imbalance between the performance of the Britains and the European Union will do something perhaps even more challenging: justify their biggest Brexit project. Pro-Brexit politicians and commentators are tossing out the introduction of the Britains vaccine, which ranks among the fastest in the world, as an example of risk-taking and enterprise that comes from the uninterrupted collective decision-making of the 27 member states of the European Union. With vaccination rates that are a faction of the British, threats of export bans on continental-produced vaccines and bizarre statements about vaccines produced by the British by leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, the European Union has apparently done all that can be done to make it look like Britain chose the right time to leave. Boris Johnson will have a vaccine dividend and that will give him a whole new story for the summer and beyond, said Matthew Goodwin, a professor of politics at the University of Kent.

It is a narrative that seeks to divert attention from the costs of Brexit since Britain seceded from the European Union in January hurting disruptions to cross-channel trade and businesses drowning in red tape, among other headaches. And it easily ignores the heartbreaking experience many Britons had with the virus before the first vaccine strikes arrived last December. Until then, Mr. Johnsons’s government was known primarily for its dilated and erratic response to late pandemic blockages, frequent policy changes, confusing public messages, and an unfortunate system of evidence and trace, all these contributed to Britain having the highest death rate in Europe Now, however, estimates of the prime ministers’ approval have recovered, largely backed by public enthusiasm about the spread of vaccines. IN a new survey, 67 per cent of respondents said they thought Britain had done better vaccinations than EU countries. A small plurality 40 per cent said they thought Brexit had helped improve the treatment of the pandemic by Britains, while 14 per cent said it had made it worse, and 38 per cent thought it had made no change. Mr Johnsons bounced vaccines, analysts point out, could be quick if a new variant emerges or if the economy does not recover quickly.

But Mr Goodwin said one consequence of the vaccine’s success is that there are few signs of a significant number of people rethinking Brexit wisdom or suffering acute repentance or as he called it, the Coasts that some expected.

