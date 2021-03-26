African elephants most endangered by poaching, habitat loss





LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) Rising threats of poaching and habitat loss have put African elephant populations at greater risk, according to a report released Thursday by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The African forest elephant is critically endangered, and the African savannah elephant is endangered. The two species were previously grouped together as a single species and were classified as vulnerable by the IUCN. The number of African forest elephants has dropped by more than 86% over a 31-year period, while the savannah elephant population has fallen by more than 60% over a 50-year period, according to the IUCN, which estimates global extinction risks for the animals of the world. Africa currently has 415,000 elephants, counting forest and savannah elephants together, according to the IUCN. Savannah elephants prefer more open areas and are found in various habitats in sub-Saharan Africa, with Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe having high concentrations. Smaller African forest elephants mainly occupy the tropical forests of West and Central Africa, with the largest remaining populations found in Gabon and the Republic of the Congo. In Gabon, the fight against elephant hunting “is more than just a fight against nature. “We are fighting for the stability of our country,” Lee White, Gabon’s minister of water and forestry, told the Associated Press. “We have seen places like the Central African Republic where poachers became bandits, became rebels and destabilized the whole country,” White said, blaming much of the ivory betrayal and international cross-border unions. “Eighty to 90% of our ivory goes to Nigeria and ends up with funding (jihadist rebels) Boko Haram. “So it is very much a cross-border fight against organized crime and even against terrorism,” he said. The battle to protect Gabonese forest elephants is a war, he said. “We’ve transformed biologists into fighters,” White said. “We have transformed the people who registered to see elephants and work with nature and national parks into soldiers who have gone to war for the survival of elephants.” Criminal networks working with corrupt officials are a major problem in Central and West Africa, said Rudi van Aarde of the Department of Zoology at the University of Pretoria. told the Associated Press. “Most of the ivory that leaves this continent for Asia is from central and western Africa. “The population is suffering more because of the illegal ivory trade instead of environmental issues such as deforestation,” said van Aarde. Sub-Saharan African elephants suffered a major setback with a severe blow to poaching between 2008 and 2012. A disturbing trend is that a significant amount of this poaching occurred in East and South Africa where about 100,000 savannah elephants were killed in northern Mozambique and southern Tanzania during that period, he said. “African elephants play key roles in ecosystems, economies and in our collective imagination around the world,” said IUCN Director-General Bruno Oberle, lamenting the declining number of African elephants. “Today’s new IUCN Red List assessment of both species of African elephants underscores the ongoing pressure that iconic animals face,” Oberle said. “The results determine the dramatic amount of decline of these ecologically important animals.” “With the constant demand for ivory and escalating human pressures in the wilds of Africa,… concern for African elephants is high and the need to conserve and manage these animals and their habitats wisely is more acute than ever.” , said Kathleen Gobush, chief evaluator on the IUCN team compiling the list. Magome reported in Johannesburg.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos