OEMs and processors join the global e-scrap partnership

Dell, Glencore, Microsoft and Sims are among the founding partners of Circuit Electronics Partnership, a new initiative focused on boosting recovery and reusing electronics. The Circular Electronics Partnership, which is being facilitated by a handful of organizations including the Global Electronics Council and the World Economic Forum, was announced in a March 18 announcement. partnership website describes the group as “the biggest names in technology, consumer goods and waste management working together for a circular economy”. “We aim to reimagine the value of electrical products and materials using a life cycle approach, reducing waste from the design phase to the use and recycling of products,” the organization said on its website. The group focuses on the following product categories: temperature exchange equipment, screens and monitors, lamps, large equipment and small IT. ” PARTNERSHIP published a vision document identifying different areas for cooperation, including efforts to design circulation, stimulating demand for circular electronics products and services, responsive scale of business models for circular electronics, increasing the formal level of electronics collection and general material so that – by 2030 – all electronic devices can move in a reverse supply chain. The Group plans to support commercial financing mechanisms for incremental collection, to determine what constitutes circular electronic products and services, to approve a global procurement commitment related to sustainable electronics, to develop a “responsible recycling system” and circular data of the material “and to pilot two designs the materials for tracking and tracing. The full list of startup partners includes Accenture, Arcelik, Atea, Averda, Baker & McKenzie LLP, Cisco, Clariant, Closing the Loop, Dell Technologies, Enel Global Infrastructure and Networks, Glencore US, Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative, Global Resale Ltd., Globe Telecom, Global Electronics Council, Google, GSMA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Huawei, iNEMI, International Telecommunication Union, Jabil, Karo Sambhav Private Ltd., Microsoft, NamiGreen, Nokia, Philips, Platform for Accelerating the Economy Circular, Responsible Business Alliance, Safaricom, Seagate Technology, Safety Issues, Lifecycle Services, E-Waste Troubleshooting, Umicore Precious Metals Refining, Veolia, Whirlpool EMEA Spa, World Business Development Council Sustainable, World Economic Forum and Xerox. More stories about industry groups





