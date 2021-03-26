CZ International subsidiary Xsigma Provides an Industry Director for its Xsigma Trade Division, getting ready to launch its crypto platform, crypto derivatives and CFDs.

WENZHOU, China, March 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / –ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or “Company”), is pleased that xSigma Corporation is a subsidiary of the Company and a blocked R&D. laboratory, announced that after the very successful launch of xSigma DEX, in an effort to rapidly develop and deploy its latest commercial product xSigma Trader, the company has engaged and appointed Mr. Arpan sood as the new CEO of xSigma Trader, a trading platform Crypto, Crypto Derivative and CFD. The platform website is now open to the community at: https://xsigma-trading.com

Mr. Sood has over 20 years of experience in the finance industry, during which he has served in various leading and managerial roles. His experience includes overseeing the development of new trading technologies, developing research and analytical trading tools, managing trading operations and trading tables in multiple financial institutions, and trading various global financial products.

The market for the new fuel trading platform continues to heat up, indicating that bitcoin-based fuel markets have seen transactions and continued growth. In the second quarter of 2020, TokenInsight calculated based on 42 exchanges that the trading volume ofthe cryptocurrency derivatives market was $ 2.159 trillion, with an increase of 2.57%from the previous quarter and aincrease from year to year by 165.56%from the second quarter of 2019.1

God. Arpan sood, CEO of xSigma Trader stated, “I’m very excited to be part of the xSigma team and assist the firm in its efforts to redefine the crypto financial product space. I believe that with our unique business model and commitment to the crypto community we will be pioneers on the road and set the standards for the industry to follow “.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer and supplier of high performance stainless steel products and carbon steel pipes requiring sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The company holds 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. CZ International is preparing to take advantage of the $ 850 billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve water quality, which in its current state of supply is 70% unfit for human contact. CZ International is a Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401) and a National Industrial Steel Production Licensee focused on supplying steel pipes to multi-billion dollar industries. of the Gas and Water sectors. CZ has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include Beijing National Airport, the Water Cube and the Bird’s Nest, which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Emphasizing the superior properties and durability of the pipelines ZK International is offering a solution for delivering high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinking water, not only to the China Market but to international markets such as Europe, East Asia and Southeast Asia.

About XSigma Corporation

XSigma Corporation, is a wholly owned subsidiary of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Together with ZK International, it has launched xSigma as a research and development laboratory back in 2018 to solve real-world infrastructure challenges. His mandate was to explore new opportunities in intelligent contracts, supply chain management and other block-based solutions. XSigma has since focused on decentralized finance, focusing on decentralized exchanges, stable currencies and borrowing protocols. The research lab is now actively working on its product ecosystem starting with its DeFi protocol. The ultimate goal is to build a range of financial tools and products for the thriving decentralized finance industry. The xSigma team being assembled are at the forefront of blockchain research and development that cross-decentralizes finance, supply chain management, IoT and infrastructure. The DeFi Protocol is one of many decentralized finance projects that xSigma plans to launch over the next 12 months. It will be fed into a growing network of DeFi products for businesses and consumer markets. Each blocking protocol is subject to a degree of risk; XSigma’s DeFi protocol has implemented intrusion-resistant programming but is still subject to potential attacks. For further information about xSigma, please visit its website at www.xsigma. “www.xsigma.com and www.xsigma.fi

