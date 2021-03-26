International
Prime Minister Modi will begin his two-day visit to Bangladesh today. I know what is on his agenda
On his first foreign visit since the Covid-19 blast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhaka on Friday to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence.
The Prime Minister will leave for a two-day visit to the neighboring country around 7.45 am and will arrive in Dhaka at 10:00 am. Afterwards, he is scheduled to attend an event at the National Martyr Memorial at 10.50am.
Read also | The Great Financial Crisis: How the Indian States Sank the Pandemic
After that, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call on Prime Minister Modi at 3.15pm.
Later, he will attend the National Day Program at 3.45 p.m. Prime Minister Modi will then inaugurate the Bapu Bangabandhu Digital Exhibition at 7.45pm.
Prior to his departure, Prime Minister Modi had said he expected to have “substantive discussions” with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He will also call Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid during the visit.
“I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the covid-19 pandemic will be in our neighboring friendly country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties,” the PM said in his departure. his statement
Noting that Bangladesh National Day celebrations on Friday will commemorate the centenary of the birth of Bangladesh Nation Father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Modi said ‘Bangabandhu’ was one of the longest-serving leaders of the last century, life and whose ideals continue to inspire millions.
“I look forward to participating in the National Day celebrations tomorrow, which will also commemorate the centenary of the birth of Bangladeshi Nation Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu was one of the longest-serving leaders of the last century, the life of whose ideals continue to inspire millions, “the prime minister said in a tweet.
Modi said he is also looking forward to visiting Bangabandhu Samadhi.
“I particularly look forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community in Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichandra Thakur ji delivered his pious message. I will have substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following our highly productive virtual meeting in December. “I also look forward to meeting with His Excellency President Abdul Hamid and interacting with other Bangladeshi personalities,” he said.
He added, “My visit will not only be an opportunity to convey appreciation for the extraordinary economic and development steps of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but also to carry on India ‘s continued support for these achievements. I will also express India ‘s support and solidarity for the Bangladeshi War against Covid-19 “.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister said on Thursday that the people of Bangladesh welcome the visit of Prime Minister Modi.
During his visit, the Prime Minister will also interact with various Bangladeshi political and society groups.
Trade pact
The visit is also likely to see a number of pacts, including one on trade, being signed, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.
A number of announcements, strengthening co-operation in areas such as health, rail link, border development and beginners, are also expected to be made, Shringla told reporters in New Delhi.
The two countries are likely to sign three Memoranda of Understanding during the Prime Minister’s visit, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister had said earlier.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]