Prime Minister Modi will begin his two-day visit to Bangladesh today. I know what is on his agenda

On his first foreign visit since the Covid-19 blast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhaka on Friday to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence.

The Prime Minister will leave for a two-day visit to the neighboring country around 7.45 am and will arrive in Dhaka at 10:00 am. Afterwards, he is scheduled to attend an event at the National Martyr Memorial at 10.50am.

Read also | The Great Financial Crisis: How the Indian States Sank the Pandemic

After that, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call on Prime Minister Modi at 3.15pm.

Later, he will attend the National Day Program at 3.45 p.m. Prime Minister Modi will then inaugurate the Bapu Bangabandhu Digital Exhibition at 7.45pm.

Prior to his departure, Prime Minister Modi had said he expected to have “substantive discussions” with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He will also call Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid during the visit.

“I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the covid-19 pandemic will be in our neighboring friendly country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties,” the PM said in his departure. his statement

Noting that Bangladesh National Day celebrations on Friday will commemorate the centenary of the birth of Bangladesh Nation Father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Modi said ‘Bangabandhu’ was one of the longest-serving leaders of the last century, life and whose ideals continue to inspire millions.

“I look forward to participating in the National Day celebrations tomorrow, which will also commemorate the centenary of the birth of Bangladeshi Nation Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu was one of the longest-serving leaders of the last century, the life of whose ideals continue to inspire millions, “the prime minister said in a tweet.

Modi said he is also looking forward to visiting Bangabandhu Samadhi.

“I particularly look forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community in Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichandra Thakur ji delivered his pious message. I will have substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following our highly productive virtual meeting in December. “I also look forward to meeting with His Excellency President Abdul Hamid and interacting with other Bangladeshi personalities,” he said.

He added, “My visit will not only be an opportunity to convey appreciation for the extraordinary economic and development steps of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but also to carry on India ‘s continued support for these achievements. I will also express India ‘s support and solidarity for the Bangladeshi War against Covid-19 “.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister said on Thursday that the people of Bangladesh welcome the visit of Prime Minister Modi.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also interact with various Bangladeshi political and society groups.

Trade pact

The visit is also likely to see a number of pacts, including one on trade, being signed, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.

A number of announcements, strengthening co-operation in areas such as health, rail link, border development and beginners, are also expected to be made, Shringla told reporters in New Delhi.

The two countries are likely to sign three Memoranda of Understanding during the Prime Minister’s visit, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister had said earlier.