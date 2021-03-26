As prepared for delivery

The Finance Committee meets today to discuss international corporate taxes and the Trump tax law 2017 will be an important part of this discussion. The lesson of Trump tax law is that somehow, you can spend hundreds of billions on multinational corporate tax materials and not produce any steady growth in jobs and investment.

This session comes just days after the publication of a new report on jaw dropping by the Joint Tax Committee. The report found that Trump tax law cut the average U.S. tax rate paid by the largest mega-corporations by more than half. Add to that data from the Congressional Budget Office, which tells us that corporate tax revenues have dropped to the floor. From 2016 to 2019, they fell by a third.

The fact is, before 2017 the US has already collected relatively few taxes from corporations compared to other major economies. Despite this, Trump and Republicans still sent the U.S. diving directly into the global race to the end of corporate taxation. After all, that race to the end is based on the same old philosophy of declining taxes that has deceived the American people, throwing away budgets and bringing inequality for 50 years. The worst part is, it is done in a way that makes this place less competitive, not more so.

Under Trump tax law, multinational corporations took new special holidays for transportation jobs and overseas profits. There is a new specific tax break to invest in factories abroad. There are also new barriers to getting back into well-paying jobs in management and R&D or investing in key areas such as clean energy or affordable housing. So it is not surprising that the investment boom that Republicans talked about turned out to be more of an investment whisper. Production even fell into recession in 2019, months before the pandemic hit.

Hearing this should be a punch in the gut for Americans living in communities where lattice factories sit there as memories of what prosperity looked like. Americans have recognized this kind of injustice and fundamental imbalance in Trump tax law from the beginning. Colossal benefits for colossal multinationals, but promises made to workers have always come to naught.

Here is my end. As we begin today, I reject the proposal that the U.S. should participate in the worldwide race to achieve the lowest corporate tax rate to compete or create well-paying jobs. This country does not need to behave like a small island on the shores of nowhere, selling zero-tax PO boxes at corporate headquarters for a quick cash. Whether it was the result of poor legislation or double deception, Trump’s incentives to send overseas jobs are a disaster for people working in Oregon and across the country.

It’s time for Congress to take a new approach. In the coming days, joined by Senator Brown and Senator Warner, I will be releasing a new framework for international taxation that changes Trump-era leaflets for multinationals.

Our new framework is based on some simple proposals. First, multinational companies have to pay a fair share, just like Americans who work for a living. There were a lot of corporate gaps and opportunities for games before Trump tax law, and Trump tax law only made the situation worse. Fees are very low and it is very easy for corporations to give up paying a fair share by playing the system and shifting profits.

Second, the tax code should reward companies that invest and create well-paying jobs in the U.S., and prohibit rewarding companies that send jobs and factories overseas. Inequality is deteriorating and millions of Americans are out of work. The provisions of the Trump tax law that trade American workers and make us less competitive must continue.

I am pleased to say that members are already very hard working on these issues and I know the other members of this committee will have great ideas to bring to this debate.

Let me also thank our witnesses for joining the committee today. This issue presents a great, difficult challenge, but today’s hearing is an opportunity for us to move the debate forward. I look forward to questions and answers.

###