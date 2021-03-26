Xi shines in the spotlight in healthcare





Beijing: President Xi Jinping has called for ongoing reform of the medical and health care system to better protect people’s well-being, saying Health is the most important indicator of people’s happy lives. Xi made the remark when he inspected a hospital in Sanming, Fujian province on Tuesday. Health care system reform, rural vitalization and forest reform were highlighted during the second day of his inspection tour in Fujian, which began on Monday. At Shaxian General Hospital, Xi learned about local efforts to reform the medical and health care system and how the reforms have benefited local people. He called for continued efforts to improve healthcare services, building on existing achievements. The hospital has jurisdiction over 12 basic branch hospitals and 128 village health clinics. Its creation was also one of the measures to reform the local medical and health system. Xi has paid great attention to the progress of the country’s medical reform. At a key steering group meeting to deepen overall reform in March 2017, Xi praised Sanmings’s experience in medical reform, seeking to promote its practices across the country. During the inspection, Xi also touched on the unbalanced development in the country’s health sector. He underlined the need to continue to intensify reforms of the country’s medical and healthcare system and to increase medical resources in the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25). The philosophy of putting people’s lives first must be upheld, he added. While visiting a rural property rights transaction center in Shaxian Sanmings District, Xi stressed respect for the people, the pioneering spirit in reform, saying people are the real heroes. He welcomed the active efforts made in the district in the collective forest ownership reform and said that Sanming is an important birthplace of such reforms. In the past, Chinese farmers were excluded from collectively owned forests and shared little income from timber. As a result, they lacked incentives to protect forests and wood theft was rampant. To solve those problems, Fujian launched a reform to decentralize the collective forest ownership system in favor of individual or home management in 2003. The move is seen as the start of a new round of forest management reforms in Chinas. He echoed Xis’ instruction to develop forestry as an industry while protecting the environment when he worked in Fujian between 1985 and 2002. Local authorities have explored various reform measures, including encouraging farmers to transfer their timber land to forest cooperatives and issuing more loans to forest businesses to resolve their financial issues. China Daily / ANN







