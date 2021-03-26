Excerpt from Joe Biden’s press conference

He came prepared with a conversation point connector and a goal to stay in the message, though sometimes he twisted and at times became defensive.

The president took a fresh look at his views on the Senate filibuster, said he expected to run again in 2024, got angry at the declining voting rights, and downplayed the possibility of US troops withdrawing from Afghanistan in the near future. .

On a broader level, however, he gave the American people his first expanded view of how his president works, his grasp of his power, and his views on the future.

It took three questions, but Biden acknowledged on Thursday that he was ready to look at reforming the Senate filibuster in a major way – including overcoming simply returning to the so-called “standing filibuster.”

“We will have to go beyond what I’m talking about,” he concluded after a lengthy response to his promises to the American people.

It was a step further than Biden has been willing to go in the past and reflects the growing recognition that most of the items on the President’s list of priorities – gun control, immigration, climate change – have little chance of securing the transition to equally divided Senate.

Biden said he was open to making major changes to the Senate rule on issues he called “essential” to democracy such as suffrage, a topic he seemed most passionate about.

“I am convinced that we will be able to stop this because it is the most damaging thing,” Biden said of the efforts of Republican state legislatures to impose new restrictions on voting. “It makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle. I mean, that’s giant, what they’re trying to do. And it can’t be held.”

Later, pressed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins if he believed with former President Barack Obama that the filibuster was a remnant of Jim Crow, he said he did.

Biden’s had previously sought to strike a delicate balance in weighing items like filibuster, wary of alienating Republicans or breaking with tradition.

But he seemed less concerned with those issues Thursday, declaring himself working for the American people rather than any vague party ideas. Asked about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who on Wednesday insisted he would have spoken to Biden only once since taking office, he shrugged: “I would expect him to say exactly what tha “.

Pressed later about his re-election plans, he openly wondered if the Republican Party would exist for another three and a half years.

On the back of it is a poll showing that many Republicans support his Covid-19 relief bill, which no Republican in Congress supported. Biden acknowledged that fact and said it mattered to him that Republicans in the country supported his agenda than Republicans on the Capitol.

“I have not been able to unite Congress but I have been able to unite the country, based on poll data,” he said.

temperament

People who have worked alongside Biden often notice that he has a temperament that sometimes explodes when he is challenged, along with a penchant for generosity. Both were on show Thursday.

He asked a reporter “is this a serious question?” when pressed for conditions at border facilities and followed by questions about his political future.

“Look, I do not know where you guys come from, man,” he said.

Biden eventually said he planned to run for re-election in 2024 – something he had not said before – but acknowledged that events could intervene.

“I am an excellent fortune teller. I have never been able to plan for sure four and a half years, three and a half years,” he said.

The question about his political plans put Biden’s age in the spotlight more than it has been so far in his presidency, and at times during his press conference it was clear that the 78-year-old Biden was relying on written writing points.

At other moments he crawled, ending the answers abruptly when he seemed to be twisting.

“Am I giving you a very long answer?” he asked a few minutes in response to immigration. “Maybe I should stop here.”

Still, Biden demonstrated a firm mastery of a wide range of issues facing his presidency and seemed passionate about topics ranging from voting rights to infrastructure. He was also self-deprecating at points and seemed to really respect the assembled press troops, a quick break from his predecessor.

Sometimes he became a defender, especially when he was pressed on his administration records in stopping the wave of migrants at the southern border. His advisers do not believe that occasional outbursts of anger are necessary for Biden.

But his press conference was not marked by open hostility in the same way as that of President Donald Trump. Biden sarcastically lamented Trump’s absence.

“My ancestor,” he said. “Oh, God, I miss him.”

Pandemic and covid-19

Biden has consistently focused on fighting the coronavirus pandemic since taking office. One of the reasons a press conference was postponed so long, according to White House officials, was that Biden’s time was largely preoccupied with the response.

However, the press conference came at a time when other issues were spinning. Biden entered the event hoping to draw attention to his Covid-19 response by citing a new vaccination target – $ 200 million in his first 100 days. And later he tried to put all of his early presidency around the pandemic response.

“When I took office I decided it was a fairly simple and straightforward proposal. I was chosen to solve the problems,” he said.

It turned out that his desire to insert his pandemic response back into the conversation was guaranteed; was not raised in any of the questions posed by the reporters.

Later, it was clear that Biden’s next priority – an infrastructure package – was set to dominate his future legislative agenda. He was asked about gun control after two mass shootings that killed 18 people last week.

But he quickly acknowledged that this was not the place for him to run for Congress.

“Successful presidents, better than me, have been successful in large part because they have known how to determine the timing of what they are doing,” he said, starting with a long response that went from improving water drinkable in asbestos removal in the construction of more efficient buildings.

Foreign policy

For a president whose “first love” is foreign policy, according to aides, the issue has not been essential in the early part of his presidency.

This appears to be due to change in the coming weeks as he faces decisions to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, punishing Russia for its role in a massive cyber attack, responding to provocations from North Korea and developing a strategy to ‘dealt with a bold China.

On Thursday, Biden gave some new insights into how he views his role on the global stage. He suggested a new focus on improving relations with US allies after a turbulent four years under Trump.

But he also acknowledged certain areas where he finds himself facing the same issues as his predecessor without a new approach.

He acknowledged it would be “difficult” to meet the May 1 deadline for withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, but said he could not deploy troops there next year.

He said Wednesday’s ballistic missile tests by North Korea violated UN Security Council resolutions and promised a response if the situation escalated, but said – like Trump – he was willing to give diplomacy a chance if conditioned. with the final result of denuclearization. “

And although he declined to answer specific questions about Trump-era tariffs on China, saying they “only affect an image of what the relationship with China really is,” his administration has left them in place. for now, believing that they provide leverage for future negotiations.

Asked if North Korea was still the main foreign policy issue he was currently facing – something Obama warned Trump would be the case when he took office in 2016 – Biden said yes.

“Yes,” he said, without giving details.

Immigration

The most consistent line of questions at Thursday’s press conference was about the immigration issue at the southern border, which the administration has refused to define as a “crisis”.

Biden also tried to minimize the number of migrants crossing into the United States, saying it is a seasonal increase marked in previous years. He vehemently rejected suggestions that more migrants were coming to the United States because of a series of rule changes he adopted that allow some unaccompanied minors to stay in the country.

He said he would never tell the migrant child arriving in the country together “we will just let him starve to death and stay on the other side”.

“No previous administration did that, except Trump,” he said. “I’m not going to do it.”

At his heart, Biden’s argument is that the current immigration situation was exacerbated by policies adopted under his predecessor, which he said make housing and processing of migrant children more difficult.

He said that with more time to adopt new policies and rebuild the processing system, the current situation will be alleviated. And he claimed he had directed senior officials to speed up the pace at which relatives of migrant children are contacted to transfer them from government shelters.

“It’s going to get a lot better hell soon or we’re going to hear some people leave,” he said. “We can do it. We will do it.”