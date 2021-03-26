New Zealand Catholic Church apologizes to abuse survivors | Mighty 790 KFGO





WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The Catholic Church of New Zealand formally apologized on Friday to survivors of abuse within the church and said its systems and culture need to change. Cardinal John Dew, who is the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Wellington and Metropolitan of New Zealand, apologized to the Royal Commission on Abuse of Care on behalf of bishops and congregation leaders in New Zealand. “Today, recognizing the importance of this moment, I apologize on behalf of the bishops and leaders of the Catholic Church Congregation in Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Cardinal Dew, who is also President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Zealand. Re. “I also apologize on behalf of those who preceded us as bishops and congregation leaders. We offer no excuse for their actions, or ours, that have caused you harm.” Cardinal Dew’s comments in Auckland were part of witness statements recorded by faith-based institutions in the Care Abuse Investigation underway to resolve historical and current abuse allegations. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern set up the Royal Commission in 2018 saying the country needed to face “a dark chapter” in its history and later expanded it to include churches and other faith-based institutions. An interim report by the Commission in December found that up to a quarter of a million vulnerable children, young people and adults were physically and sexually abused in New Zealand-based public care institutions and from the 1960s to the early 2000s. . The investigation found that the children, some of nine months old, were suffering years of abuse, which included rape and electric shocks by staff at psychiatric and state care institutions, clergy and caregivers. “We recognize that the systems and culture of the Church allowed abuse to occur. These systems and cultures failed you and must change,” said Cardinal Dew. The Royal Commission will make recommendations to the government in its final report later this year. It is one of the longest and most complex commissions of inquiry undertaken in New Zealand. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Michael Perry)

