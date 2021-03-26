Go Global Retail to buy Janie and Jack, a leading premium childrens fashion brand from Gap Inc.





“Our plan is to expand the company’s digital capabilities and accelerate online growth globally,” said Jeff Streader, Founder and Managing Partner of Go Global. Tweet this Go Global investment partners include New York based on Axar Capital Management, MidCap Financial i Bethesda, Maryland, as well as strategic investors FB Flurry, based in Dallas, Texas AND shanghai-based Venus Bridge, Ltd “We are excited to buy an incredible brand like Janie and Jack from Gap. Our plan is to expand the company’s digital capabilities and accelerate online growth globally,” he said. Jeff Streader, Founder and Managing Partner of Go Global. Go Global’s international arrival will open up new markets for Janie and Jack in the UK, Europe AND Asia. Christian fire“Our team of experienced retailers and brands will complement the existing management team in the areas of digital strategy, international business development, supply chain and global operations.” Growth is our goal. final. ” Janie and Jack will continue to be settled in San Francisco. Go Global will invest in Janie and Jack’s digital skills including artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. As an independent, independent fashion brand, Janie and Jack will focus on its core customers – fans of their modern fashion for children’s fashion with classic silhouettes and sophisticated sensibility. “This is an exciting opportunity for Janie and Jack and we are extremely pleased that our brand will continue to build lasting relationships with customers as part of the Go Global family,” he said. Shelly Walsh, CEO Janie and Jack. “We are excited to work with this team of experienced retail professionals who are just as passionate about growing our strong, independent brand as we are. I believe we will build a bright future “ Gap Inc. bought Janie and Jack in March 2019. The Go Global transaction is expected to close April 2, 2021. About Go Global Retail

Founded in 2016, Go Global Retail is a branded investment platform for global investors in the consumer sector. Focused on lasers in identifying attractive brands, investing the right capital and creating value for investors and acquisitions, Go Global partners include Investments, Retail and Operations Leaders working together to create a holistic approach to brand growth. major through the digital transformation in the ever-evolving global retail world. For more information, visit www.goglobalretail.com About Janieand Jack

Janie and Jack is a design house with every child at her heart because individual style starts early. Each season collection presents modern classic fashion twists. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores across the country for baby clothes from newborns in size 6 and janieandjack.com for up to size 16. For more information, visit www.janieandjack.com About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of goal-directed lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty clothing company offering clothing, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under Old Navy, Gap, Republic of Bananas, Athleta and Intermix Brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to transcend the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is driven by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design and prides itself on creating products and experiences that its customers want while doing good by its employees, communities and the planet. Gap Inc. Products are available for purchase worldwide through company-run stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visitwww.gapinc.com Media contacts:

Go global retail

Jeff Nicosia

[email protected] Gap Inc. Media

Kris Marubio

[email protected] SOURCE Go global retail Similar links http://www.goglobalretail.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos