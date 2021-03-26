Ships return to Africa in the wake of the Suez blockade in recent weeks

Supply Lines is a daily newspaper that tracks the trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Register here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest updates and analysis.

Ships have begun costly and time-consuming diversions around Africa with the Suez Canal still blocked by a massive container ship, as concerns grow that a complex rescue mission could take weeks.

Possibility of a longer forecast intersection along with what is arguably the world’s most important maritime trade route threatens further unrest in a shipping sector that is already crash to keep shipping safe for everything from ready-made goods to energy and goods on track.

Work since Tuesday to re-swim the struck Ever Given has so far been unsuccessful, with towers and excavators failing to move the giant, 400-meter-long ship and clear the way for transporting stranded ocean carriers. billions of dollars of oil and consumer goods.

The container ship Ever Given blocks the Suez Canal on March 25th.

If the containers can ever be left on board given, the re-assessment should be completed by Thursday, aided by higher tides, according to Randy Giveans, senior vice president of Marine Energy Capital Research at Jefferies LLC If the load needs to be unloaded or extensive repairs made to the canal itself, “then downtime can take at least two weeks,” he said.

They appear to have two liquefied natural gas vessels loaded in the US and headed for Asian markets changed course in the middle of the Atlantic and is now going through Africa to avoid blocking the Suez waterway. AP Moller-Maersk A / S and Hapag-Lloyd AG is considering sending ships along the same route, moves that would follow a Synergy Marine-led ship being sent around the Cape of Good Hope hope. Torm A / S, a Danish tanker owner, said its customers have asked about the cost of options to deviate from.

Ships currently off the Red Sea planning to use the Suez Canal are deciding whether to make the voyage around Africa, adding 10 to 15 days to their voyages, according to Giveans. Ships in line at both ends of the Suez Canal area are likely to wait to determine how long the crossing will be closed before making a diversion decision, he said.

“Regarding the possible alternatives, we are looking at everything, including Cape of Good hope but also many others, for example air solutions for critical and time-sensitive loads, ”Maersk said in a statement. “No concrete decision has been made yet. This will depend on how long the Suez Canal remains impassable. ”

Two LNG tanks change course en route to Asia.

A particular concern for the wider economic impact of the incident in Suez are the supply lines for European companies ranging from car manufacturers to retailers relying on a steady influx of Asian imports. intersection comes on top of the pandemic impacts that have already sown havoc on supply chains with shortages and delays.

South Korea HMM Co. says there has been a giant ship waiting outside the Suez Canal to return to Asia since Wednesday. A list of cargoes on board provides an indication of potential for disruption in a large number of sectors and includes wood, machinery, frozen beef, paper, electricity milk, furniture, beer, frozen pork, automotive ingredients, chocolate and cosmetics.

Caterpillar Inc., the largest machinery manufacturer in the US, said it is coping with delivery delays and is even reviewing air lift products if necessary. The U.S. National Security Council is closely monitoring the situation, a spokesman said Thursday night.

The German container line Hapag-Lloyd said it was closely following “the implications of its services. We are now looking for possible shipping diversions around the Cape of Good Hope hope“

What a tall Suez closure Oil Price Tools: Julian Lee

For container lines transporting about 80% of global freight trade, a prolonged narrowing between Europe and Asia risks throwing up shipping schedules set months ago so importers can plan their purchases, manage inventories and maintain assembled store shelves or production lines to function.

Components of the problem with everyday container ships have to wait. Ships arriving several days late may not be emptied and loaded in time to make the scheduled return voyage. This causes carriers to cancel trips – further limiting capacity and raising transport fares.

An excavator clears the area around the arch of the ship stuck Ever Given in the Suez Canal on March 25. Source: Suez Canal Authority

Re-broadcasting around the Good Cape of South Africa hope would add 6,000 miles to travel and something like $ 300,000 in fuel costs for a super-tanker that sends Middle East oil to Europe.

Owners of supertankers carrying 2 million barrels of cargo had lost money for weeks on the industry’s trade route – an OPEC + feature that holds millions of barrels of supplies from the global market. On Wednesday, however, carriers turned to profit. Fees for smaller gross shipping vessels are also climbing and revenues on petroleum products vessels sailing from the Middle East to Europe have also increased.

Fragile infrastructure

“The longer this lasts, the more likely you are to have that impact,” said Brian Gallagher, chief investor relations officer at Euronav NV, owner of the world’s third-largest supertanker fleet. “It is more a reminder of the fragility of some of the infrastructure that exists there. This can have a knocking effect on people who think they will get the longest transit for safety. ”

Shipbrokers report that oil traders are increasingly hiring tankers with “ “just in case” options to navigate around Africa if the blockage is delayed. Ships sailing empty to collect oil in northwestern Europe may be delayed, forcing the region’s exporters to seek alternative carriers, according to people involved in that market.

Tariffs for oil tankers for rent in some regions have risen even more since the blockade first appeared. Suezmax ships, which typically carry 1 million barrels through the canal, now reach about $ 17,000 a day, the largest amount since June 2020. If more ships are forced to sail around the southern tip of Africa, this will raise rates with increasing travel time.

Ships along with the stuck Ever container ship delivered to the Suez Canal on March 25th. Source: Suez Canal Authority

The canal is currently holding about 2 million barrels per day of oil flows, according to Braemar Ratings. The congestion is also hitting major carriers shipping products from wheat to iron ore. There is currently a long line of wholesale vessels – just shy of 40 vessels – according to Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst at BIMCO.

