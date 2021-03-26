Member News Ranking newsroom

WASHINGTON U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Senior Member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, made the following remarks at a hearing entitled, How US International Tax Policy Affects U.S. Workers, Works and Investments.

Mr. Chairman, thank you for holding this session today. Thanks to our panelists who joined us today.

Prior to the Tax and Works Cuts Act (TCJA), we shared a common concern about the numerous threats to the U.S. corporate tax base and collateral threats to U.S.-centric economic activity, including investment. , growth and jobs.

Corporate upheavals were on the rise as a defense strategy adopted by U.S. businesses to avoid foreign acquisition.

The combination of one of the world’s highest corporate tax rates of 35 percent and the disadvantages of the U.S. worldwide deferral system made it a losing proposition to be a U.S.-based company when competing in overseas markets state.

This environment led this bipartisan working group of Committees chaired by Senators Portman and Schumer to conclude that our international tax system was clearly broken.

I challenge anyone to reasonably argue that we need to get back to the international pre-TCJA tax landscape.

Our common view was not limited to the state of our flawed system, there was also bilateral agreement on the optimal way forward.

President Obama, then-Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Baucus, and then-Chairman of the Committee of Ways and Means Camp all proposed lower tax levels with minimum taxes on foreign earnings.

There is nothing controversial about the problems that plagued our international tax system or our collective recognition of the fundamental changes that needed to be made.

In line with these bilateral objectives, the TCJA lowered the corporate tax rate, ended the deferral system, and introduced a new minimum tax on foreign profits of U.S. companies, as well as other anti-abuse rules to prevent base erosion.

As the reduced corporate rate shifted the United States in line with the rest of the world, the anti-erosion measures enacted into law are the most powerful in the world.

Indeed, they are pushing other countries, through the OECD, to consider similar measures.

The purpose of our new system was to ensure that the United States, and American companies, are competitive in the global marketplace and to protect the U.S. tax base.

TCJA is a big improvement over the previous system. Since TCJA, the reversal flood has ceased altogether, and US companies are no longer easy targets for acquisitions.

Prior to the pandemic, American companies shared their business stories of growing investment, wages paid to workers, and job results in the United States I look forward to resuming once our economy can fully reopen provided adverse changes not to be made in tax rules.

It is, of course, healthy to think and consider perfection to allow American companies to invest and expand further in the United States without compromising their ability to compete, especially given the precarious environment in which many businesses are located. while recovering from the pandemic.

Overseas markets are large and we want American companies to be competitive in their ability to serve those markets and not be hampered by non-competitive taxation.

What we should not do is hastily change the system for purely revenue-generating purposes, bringing foreign upheavals and takeovers of American companies immediately to the forefront.

Unfortunately, this may be the wrong direction in which the Administration wants to continue.

Let us not forget, those foreign reversals and takeovers were real, and not just academic assessments from certain controversial studies we have seen in the area of ​​international taxation effects.

Some of those studies, which deal with so-called stateless income, profit displacement, and base erosion, play very quickly and freely with data and methods.

Sometimes, in those analyzes, politics and advocacy for political position overcomes harshness, and that shows.

Under President Bidens proposed corporate rate hike, which would result in a combined U.S. rate of nearly 33 percent, we would again have one of the highest combined legal tax rates among developed countries.

Worse, the Presidents proposed a 100 percent increase in the GILTI rate, a current provision of the international part of the tax code, that would put the United States at an even greater disadvantage, as no other country taxes even foreign profits. close to this scale.

America’s future jobs, revenue growth and prosperity will depend on how well American businesses compete, in this country and in foreign markets. US headquarters, research and other domestic work depend on the viability of American firms here and abroad.

Strong American companies mean financial security for millions of Americans who require no more than their 401 (k) and IRA accounts, which hold the largest majority of publicly traded shares.

As the Schumer-Portman working group said, When American businesses can compete and win in this growing global market, the real winners are American workers.

As we consider proposals that would dramatically change the international provisions of the TCJA, we need to test the possible outcomes against our common policy objectives expressed before and after the TCJA.

Will the US tax base be strengthened? Will U.S. growth increase? Will American workers have better opportunities and wages? Will American workers and retirees see their retirement account balances increase?

Mr President, I look forward to hearing from witnesses today.

