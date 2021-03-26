Men forced to rape family members in Tigray, Ethiopia, says UN





NEW YORK (Reuters) – More than 500 rape cases have been reported at five clinics in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the United Nations said on Thursday, warning that current numbers are likely to be much higher due to stigma and lack of of health services. Women say they were raped by armed actors, they also told stories of gang rapes, rapes in front of family members and men who were forced to rape their family members under threat of violence, Wafaa Said, UN Deputy Assistant Coordinator in Ethiopia, he said at a conference for UN member states in New York. She said at least 516 rape cases were reported by five medical institutions in Mekelle, Adigrat, Wukro, Shire and Axum. Given the fact that most health institutions are not functioning and also the stigma associated with rape, the actual numbers are projected to be much higher, she added. A dozen senior UN officials on Monday called for an end to indiscriminate and targeted attacks on civilians in Tigray, particularly citing reports of rape and other horrific forms of sexual violence. Fighting in Tigray erupted in November between government troops and the regions of the former ruling party, the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has also said troops from neighboring Eritrea were in the region. The Ethiopian government takes allegations of sexual violence very seriously and has set up a fact-finding mission, Ethiopian Ambassador to the UN Taye Atskeselassie Amde told Reuters. Ethiopia has a policy of zero tolerance for sexual crimes and whoever is found responsible for the heinous acts will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, he said. Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed and Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the UN remarks Thursday. The violence in Tigray has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes in the mountainous region of about 5 million. Most of the internally displaced persons left nothing but the clothes they were wearing. They are generally traumatized and tell stories of the difficult journey they made in search of safety. Some reported walking for two weeks and others up to 500km, Said said on Thursday. Of the people who traveled with them, some were reportedly killed, especially young people, people were reportedly beaten, women were subjected to rape, some were pregnant and gave birth along the way losing their babies, she said. The United Nations has raised concerns about the atrocities, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken describing the actions as ethnic cleansing. Ethiopia refuted Blinkens’ claims. This week, Abiy acknowledged for the first time that atrocities such as rape had been committed and said any soldier who committed crimes would be punished. Dozens of witnesses in Tigray told Reuters that Eritrean soldiers routinely killed civilians, gang-raped and tortured women, and looted families and crops. Eritrea has not answered questions about reports of atrocities. Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Additional reporting by Addis Ababa editorial staff; Edited by David Gregorio and Peter Cooney

