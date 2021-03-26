Egypt’s Suez Canal still blocked as big ship leaves global trade in a deadlock

International efforts to relocate the skyscraper-sized cargo ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal intensified but made little progress Thursday as a blockage of maritime traffic wreaked havoc on global trade.

Egyptian authorities said the voyage was “temporarily suspended” after the container was blocked sideways across the canal due to a severe dust storm and poor visibility.

That meant traffic was stuck in a dead end on a road that accounts for about 12 percent of global trade as the transportation saga crossed the 48-hour mark.

Eight large tugboats were sent to relocate the stranded container ship, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement Thursday.

Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen, which operates the stranded ship, announced that two professional rescue teams from Japan and the Netherlands were helping the Egyptian authorities create a more “effective” plan.

Meanwhile the ship’s technical manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, said it had “intensified efforts” to relocate the ship by sending “specialized suction cleaners” to the site after an attempt failed Thursday morning.

“Another attempt will be made later today,” the statement said.

Similar

Experts said the frantic flotation efforts could last longer than many had hoped.

Peter Berdowski, CEO of Dutch company Boskalis, one of the maritime service providers working to free the ship, said the rescue mission was far from direct.

“It’s like a big beach whale. It’s a big weight on the sand,” he said. speaking on Dutch TV.

“We may have to work with a weight reduction combination by removing containers, oil and water from the boat, tugboats and sand cleaning,” he said. “We can not rule out that it may take weeks, depending on the situation.”

Laleh Khalili, a professor of international politics at Queen Mary University in London, said, “We have already seen an increase in the price of oil because of the tanks that have landed at anchor in the Red Sea.”

Even when rescue efforts succeed, “the large number of ships can take about a week,” she said.

Download NBC News app for news and policies

At least 150 other tanks have been waiting to cross the narrow canal since the 1,213-meter-long ship sank on Tuesday morning, colliding as raging 30-knot winds caused the ship to deviate from its course.

The Suez Canal typically allows 50 cargo ships to pass daily between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, providing a vital trade corridor between Europe and Asia.

Photographs released by Suez authorities showed a digger removing dirt and rocks from the shores of the canal and around the bow of the ship.

Excavation efforts are underway to relocate the Ever-given MV, which is stuck sideways across Egypt’s Suez Canal. Suez Canal Authority / AFP – Getty Images

“They would try to remove everything that is easy to remove, but the location where they are stuck is not close to a port. Actually it is actually a distance away from everything,” said Jasper Graham-Jones, a marine mechanical engineer. at the University of Plymouth in England, told Sky News. “This is where the clear option is too many tugboats and excavations around the sides.”

(Sky News is owned by Comcast, the parent company of NBC News.)

Evergreen said it “prompted the ship owner to investigate” the cause of the accident.

Shipowners apologized Thursday for the disruption.

“We sincerely regret that this accident has caused great concern to vessels sailing or scheduled to sail in the Suez Canal,” said Japanese company Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

Nearly 19,000 vessels with a net tonnage of 1.17 billion metric tons crossed the canal last year, according to the Suez Canal Authority.

Traffic jams are rare. In 2017, a Japanese container ship blocked the canal, but Egyptian authorities relocated the ship within hours.

“In the long run, this delay could force some rethinking about ship sizes,” said Khalil of Queen Mary University. “And if there are issues related to who will take responsibility for the accident … that could force an account in the ship ownership structures.”

Suez is still remembered as the heart of an international crisis in 1956 after Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nassar nationalized the canal, which had been British and French owned. The move led to an invasion that resulted in humiliation for the powers of Western Europe.