Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicks off two-day visit to Bangladesh, first foreign trip since COVID-19 blast | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday set off for a two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first trip to a foreign country since the COVID-19 explosion. Prime Minister Modi left for Bangladesh at 07:45 am and is expected to arrive in Dhaka at 10:00 am. During his historic trip, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a wide range of programs aimed further at co-operation between the two countries. Upon his arrival, he will attend an event at the National Martyrs Memorial at 10:50 AM at The capital of Bangladesh Dhaka. After that, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call Prime Minister Modi at 3:15 PM. Later, he will attend the National Day Program at 3:45 p.m. Prime Minister Modi will then inaugurate Bapu Bangabandhu Digital Exhibition at 7:45 p.m. Prior to his departure, Prime Minister Modi said he expected to have “substantive discussions” with him Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He will also call Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid during the visit. “I look forward to my participation in the National Day celebrations tomorrow, which will also commemorate the centenary of the birth of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Shejh Mujibur Rahman. “Bangabandhu was one of the longest-serving leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions,” he said in a tweet. The Prime Minister is also looking forward to visiting Samabhi Bangabandhu in Tungipara to pay his respects. As I leave for Bangladesh tomorrow, I look forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and celebrating 50 years of the Liberation War in Bangladesh as well as our diplomatic ties. https://t.co/74FLn4MvHB Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2021 “I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community in Orakandi, from where Sri Harichandra Thakur ji delivered his pious message. I will have substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following our very productive virtual meeting in December. “I also look forward to meeting with His Excellency President Abdul Hamid and interacting with other Bangladeshi personalities,” he said. He added, “My visit will not be just an opportunity to convey appreciation for Bangladesh’s extraordinary economic and development steps under Prime Minister Sheikh HasinaVisionary leadership, but also to carry on India’s enduring support for these achievements. I will also express India ‘s support and solidarity for Bangladesh’s war against COVID-19. Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our First Neighborhood policy and we are committed to further deepening and diversifying it. We will continue to support Bangladesh’s remarkable development journey, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2021 “Bangladesh Foreign Minister said on Thursday that the people of Bangladesh welcome the visit of Prime Minister Modi. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also interact with various groups of Bangladeshi politics and society. TV live







