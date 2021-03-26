The Goa CMS oath to start the mining corporation elicits mixed response

The surprise announcement by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawants – that the state will set up a state-run mining corporation – has put the cat among the pigeons in the Goa mining sector that has long been the mansion of a small group of mining companies. who were beneficiaries of concessions from the former Portuguese government.

While the chief minister did not elaborate on what role corporations would play towards resumption in the state, Sawant assured that the corporate creation bill would be presented at the current session of the Goa Legislative Assembly and that the state was 100 per cent committed to the resumption of mining. in the state faster.

The corporate path – in which Goas mining leases will be handed over to a government-run corporation, thus dispelling the need to conduct auctions – was one of the options before the state government had to contend with a ban on mining activity since March 2018 after the Supreme Court annulled 88 mining lease renewals granted in 2015 ruling that the renewals were illegal.

The Supreme Court in its order asked the Goa government to issue new mining leases and not to renew existing ones if the mine is to resume in Goa. However, the MMDR Act, amended in 2015, now mandates auctions for new leases to private players, something the government has been reluctant to do.

The announcement by the Sawants to set up a corporation is a new twist on the saga which began with the first government seeking a legislative cure, which meant asking the central government to amend the Act to give retrospective leases validity. Goas, filing a review petition before the Supreme Court, and most recently Sawant announcing that the state government would continue with the auction process for the new leases.

However, mining companies in Goa believe that treating Goas mining leases as dead would be prejudicial to their claims that they are legal not only for renovations but also for their claims for permanent concessions as granted by the Portuguese. .

The Goa Mineral Ore Exporters Association (GMOEA) in a brief statement welcomed the Sawants ’latest announcement with caution.

The resumption of mining operations in the state of Goa has always been the objective of the association and its members. The resumption of mining operations must be in accordance with the prevailing laws and acts, as well as in accordance with the case before the Fair Court, the GMOEA said.

Several Goa mining-related issues are pending before the Supreme Court, particularly a petition challenging the central government act of converting Goa mining concessions granted by the Portuguese to leases under the Mining and Mineral Development Act (MMDA) is also currently pending before the Supreme. The court, as well as a plea to grant a 50-year lease on Goas mining leases by 2037, which mining companies have said are acceptable.

Any attempt to resume mining before adjudicating pending cases would further disrupt the ongoing saga, the miners said, a claim that found support from the central government which approached the Supreme Court, demanding the early removal of the cases.

Until legal issues relating to the rights of mining concession holders under the Portuguese Colonial Mining Law, which were converted into mining leases by the Abolition Act, are not settled in one way or another, the title of the mines does not will become clear and as a natural conclusion the instructions passed by this court (SC) would not apply in its letter and spirit, the mining ministry said in an appeal before the Supreme Court.

Pending the adjudication of the legal issues involved will always remain a natural legal uncertainty over the rights of the mining title if given according to the instructions passed by this Court as the original title of the rights is still under litigation, the ministry told the Court. High in its implementation.

Meanwhile, the Goa Foundation has welcomed the move, calling it a step in the right direction.

This is a welcome move. If installed honestly, it means that the Goa government has decided to get rid of the old system with its built-in vulnerabilities which have facilitated uncalculated and illegal mining, said Goa Foundation director Claude Alvares.

Although setting up a corporation is welcome, its management should also be fully professional. So far, the Directorate of Mines and Geology has handled the mines, but with poor business sense, and hardly has any skills with the mineral trade or their use. The new corporation should not be run by bureaucrats or politicians, Alvares said.

The very need to make illegal mining will stop if the corporation adheres to all the leases, distributes the extraction contracts to skilled persons under tender schemes, undertakes production and electronic auctions professionally. Most of the generated wealth will belong to the public file. The best way to handle the revenue is to place it in the permanent fund and distribute its investment profits to all Goa citizens as a basic dividend, keeping the capital intact for future generations, he added.

The Goa Mining Peoples Front, a collective of workers’ unions, also said they welcomed the decision but warned against any premature rejoicing.

We want mining work to start, no matter how. But if previous legal issues are not resolved, efforts to resume mining will lead to more lawsuits, said Puti Gaonkar, GMPF president.