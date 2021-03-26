CJI suggests that ad-hoc judges reduce the trend- New Indian Express





from Express News Service NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said ad-hoc judges could be appointed to high courts to clear pending cases. “There are lawsuits pending for 30 years, which also include criminal trials. It is not a matter of opinion but of the fact that judges who have been there for 15 to 20 years can continue to throw cases, “said a bank headed by India’s Chief Justice SA Bobde. Stoli was hearing a PIL set up by the NGO Lok Prahari demanding the appointment of retired judges to clear pending cases. Stoli said that the Constitution allows the appointment of adhoc judges and taking that path has become a necessity in view of the tendency out of control. Adviser to the Center Additional Advocate General RS Suri said ad-hoc appointments can be made after filling vacancies for regular posts. To this, CJI Bobde said, “We are not sure how much cooperation we are getting from you in this regard. “But ad-hoc judges are not a threat.” Ad-hoc judges will be considered the youngest so that they do not become a “threat” to anyone in terms of seniority, the CJI added. The SC also clarified that it is not creating a new convention but only suggests using a provision in the Constitution. “Article 224A is a Constitutional provision … We will set guidelines saying if the inclination exceeds a certain limit, to say more than eight or 10 years, then the President of the Court will automatically recommend the appointment of an ad-hoc judge. “Once the Collegium approves, they can sit down and it (the term) can be extended,” he added. The court also wanted to know the status of 55 names cleared by the SC Collegium for appointments to various high courts but have not yet been notified by the government. The Supreme Court noted that there should be a reasonable timeframe for the Ministry of Justice to respond to the Collegium recommendations. After seeking suggestions from the Center and the high courts, the SC adjourned the case to April 8.

