S.Korean, Russian foreign ministers hold talks in Seoul





SEOUL (China Daily / ANN): South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks in Seoul on Thursday (March 25th) to discuss the Korean Peninsula issue and ways to develop ties. bilateral. It was the first dialogue between the top diplomats of the two countries since June 2019. Chung said in a press release that he and Lavrov agreed to continue working together to arrange an early visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to South Korea as the Covid-19 situation has stabilized, while facilitating high-level exchanges and co-operation between the two sides, according to the Seoul foreign ministry. They agreed to continue co-operation in the areas of the “nine bridges” agreed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Putin in 2017 as a framework for substantial co-operation between the two countries. The two ministers agreed to expand bilateral co-operation in disease prevention and control and public health, under a common understanding that solidarity and co-operation are of paramount importance in overcoming the global Covid-19 challenge, the statement said. South Korea and Russia agreed to continue close communication and cooperation at various levels to advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, according to the statement. The statement said Seoul appreciates Moscow’s various proposals to achieve full denuclearization and the establishment of lasting peace on the peninsula, as well as its continued support for efforts to improve inter-Korean ties and the peninsula peace process. South Korea urged Russia to continue to play a constructive role in the process, the statement added. – China Daily / Asia News Network







