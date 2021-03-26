Holika Dahan 2021: Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and the legend behind the celebrations | Culture News





New Delhi: Festival of Colors – Holi is knocking on the door, and the vibe is visible. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 29, with Holika Dahan on March 28 – the day before the main festival. Also known as Chhoti Holi In different places. Holika Dahan Puja celebrates the victory of good over evil. Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Holika Dahan Muhurta – 18:37 to 20:56

Duration – 02 hours 20 minutes Rangwali Holi on Monday, March 29, 2021

Bhadra Punchha – 10:13 to 11:16

Bhadra Mukha – 11:16 to 13:00 Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Udaya Vyapini Purnima

Purnima Tithi Begins – 03:27 on March 28, 2021

Purnima Tithi ends – 00:17 on March 29, 2021 (according to drikpanchang.com) Holika Dahan, according to the Hindu Lunar calendar agrees with the day of the full moon in the month of Phalguna, a day which is also known as Phalguna Purnima. The day before Rangwali Holi when people use colors to play with each other, Holika Dahan develops. On the eve of Holi, people pray to the Almighty and perform the Holika Dahan ritual. A fire is organized to mark the victory of good over evil. Dahan is performed during Pradosh Kaal (after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi dominates. Legend has it that a young boy named Prahlada was a pious God Vishnu bhakta. His father Hiranyakashyapu seeing his son’s greatest devotion to Lord Vishnu feels jealous and orders his sister Holika (who had a kindness to stay protected in the fire) to kill Prahalada. Aunt Holika cradles Brahkt Prahlada on her lap and sits on a wood-burning stove. The young boy prays to the god, who annihilates the powers of his aunt Holika, in his majestic avatar Narasimha. Lord Vishnu not only saves bhakt Prahalada but also kills the ruthless ruler and his father Hiranynakashyapu and Holika. From that day on, the Holika Dahan puppy is dedicated to Lord Vishnu’s avatar, Narasimha. In this avatar, God appears as half human and half lion. He took this unusual form to put an end to all the atrocities committed by the greedy Hiranyakashyapu. During Holika Dahan puja, worshipers offer water, turmeric, coconut by the fire and ask for blessings for a joyful life (offers may vary from region to region). Here we wish all our readers a very Happy and Safe Holika Dahan and Holi!







