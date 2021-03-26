Since 2016, 4.7L people from Punjab went abroad for work | News from Chandigarh







Figures presented in Lok Sabha on Thursday by State Minister for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan warn about the demographic crises in the state. Facing unemployment, a large number of young people from the state who move abroad to pursue higher education actually seek

With 2.62 lakh youth moving abroad for study since 2016, Punjab is ranked third in the country, after Andhra Pradesh (2.82 lakh) and Maharashtra (2.64 lakh). Also, over 1.26 lakh people from Chandigarh were relocated abroad from January 2016 to the date of employment, 36,806 from Himachal Pradesh and 31,482 from Haryana. Similarly, over 1.76 young lakhs from Chandigarh, 43,135 from Haryana and 9,463 from Himachal hill flew overseas during this period for higher studies.

In response to a question from Rajasthan Manoj Rajoria MP, Muraleedharan informed Lok Sabha that over 1.37 Indian crore have traveled overseas in the last five years from January 1, 2016, to March 18, 2021, with an employment visa. However, the exact details by the state could not be ascertained as the Indian residence of one state could have been removed from the immigration control post in another state. These data are based on the issuance of passports by the relevant regional passport office, he said.

The Minister also informed the House how on March 22, nearly 52 lakh people were repatriated to India under the Vande Bharat Mission. These include 99,991 in Punjab, 6,423 in Haryana, 5,937 in Chandigarh and 1,527 in Himachal. CHANDIGARH: While foreign dreams have always fascinated Punjabis, up to 4.78 Lacanian people from Punjab left the place of employment from January 2016 to date and 2.62 lakh students to study during this period.Figures presented in Lok Sabha on Thursday by State Minister for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan warn about the demographic crises in the state. Facing unemployment, a large number of young people from the state who move abroad to pursue higher education actually seek working in order to be placed in greener pastures.With 2.62 lakh youth moving abroad for study since 2016, Punjab is ranked third in the country, after Andhra Pradesh (2.82 lakh) and Maharashtra (2.64 lakh). Also, over 1.26 lakh people from Chandigarh were relocated abroad from January 2016 to the date of employment, 36,806 from Himachal Pradesh and 31,482 from Haryana. Similarly, over 1.76 young lakhs from Chandigarh, 43,135 from Haryana and 9,463 from Himachal hill flew overseas during this period for higher studies.In response to a question from Rajasthan Manoj Rajoria MP, Muraleedharan informed Lok Sabha that over 1.37 Indian crore have traveled overseas in the last five years from January 1, 2016, to March 18, 2021, with an employment visa. However, the exact details by the state could not be ascertained as the Indian residence of one state could have been removed from the immigration control post in another state. These data are based on the issuance of passports by the relevant regional passport office, he said.The Minister also informed the House how on March 22, nearly 52 lakh people were repatriated to India under the Vande Bharat Mission. These include 99,991 in Punjab, 6,423 in Haryana, 5,937 in Chandigarh and 1,527 in Himachal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos