International
UToledo Senior Creates the Mural Representing Metamorphosis as an International Student
A New Delhi native, Anchal Sikka understands the changes that come from being an international student at an American university.
The 22-year-old, who is pursuing a university degree in biology with a focus on neuroscience and a juvenile in chemistry at the University of Toledo, compares that transformation to that of a caterpillar that becomes a butterfly.
This genuine metamorphosis served as a metaphor that she conceived as a new mural hanging on the first floor of the Snyder Memorial.
Like a caterpillar it turns into a butterfly after going through all these hardships, but it is still patient and willing to accept a change, Sikka said. The University of Toledo serves an important role in supporting students through the difficulties and different stages of their lives as they become a better version of themselves.
For me, education played a key role in decision making and gave me an opportunity to become a student here at the University of Toledo.
Wanting to reflect the vibrant culture she sees across campus, Sikka conceived a mural made of tiles with different elements to represent different aspects of society and guide the idea of a global community where international education is valued and valued diversity.
While the mural is her creative vision, as inspired by the artwork she found online, the work itself is a collaborative art project for International Education Week.
We distributed 80 tiles, she said. The set included paint, a unique tile that was numbered, and a picture of the expected result of the mural. Each student did their part to complete the picture and it would not have been possible if all of us had not worked together.
The aim was to get to know their efforts and re-emphasize their significance in completing this project.
Sara Clark, director of the Center for International Studies and Programs, said she was showing how these different artistic interpretations expressed on each plaque were both individualistic while also being part of a cohesive whole.
It resembles our international student body, Clark said. While we may have similar favorable points of the world around us, our culture and experiences influence our interpretations. This work of art is a beautiful display of our change and similarities.
Sikka said she is grateful to Clark and Xinren Yu, assistant director of CISP, for her involvement in this project and for the efforts of everyone who contributed to the mural.
They say teamwork is the job of dreams and here I have experienced it up close, she said. I had an amazing experience being part of this initiative and I dedicated the success of this project to all who participated.
Clark added that she is grateful to Sikka for her efforts.
Anchal is a student leader on our campus, Clark said. She shares her culture and experiences through numerous student organizations and leads with passion and purpose.
It has been a real pleasure to see Anchal grow over her years at UToledo. I admire her willingness to get involved on campus, her desire to help new international students, and her commitment to her studies. I am so proud to call it an international rocket.
