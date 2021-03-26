With Mujib ur Rehman at the helm, S Asia would have evolved differently: Modi in Dhaka

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Bangladesh on Friday for his two-day visit to attend celebrations marking the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujib ur Rehmans, said South Asia would have evolved differently if Rehman had not would have been killed.

In an op-Ed to the English Daily Star, Modi said: “It is a certain bet that with Bangabandhu at the helm, Bangladesh and our region would have evolved along a very different trajectory.”

Speaking of the India-Bangladesh connection path since 1971, Modi said if Rehman had been alive longer “Perhaps India and Bangladesh could have achieved many decades ago some of the achievements we were only able to achieve in times. the last … India and Bangladesh, for example, were able to finally overcome the complexities of history through the Land Boundaries Agreement 2015. It was a milestone in the history of modern nation-states.But if Bangabandhu had been in charge longer, this achievement may have come much earlier. “

Sheikh Mujib ur Rehman is regarded as the father of the nation in Bangladesh. He was also the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Ties between India and Bangladesh have been on the rise since 2008, when Hasina returned to power with analysts praising her India-friendly policies, including sensitivity to India’s security concerns as a major factor in the return of ties.

For his part, Modi said the two countries could have built a tightly integrated economic region, with deep interconnected value chains extending to food processing in light industry, electronic and technological products in advanced materials and setting up of mechanisms for the separation of meteorology, sea and geology. data to be protected from the impact of natural disasters.

“Above all, imagine a scenario where our people can study, work and do business effortlessly across this subcontinent – the largest group of young people in the world who combine their energies to create wealth, innovate and drive new technologies. “This would have been the best natural vaccine against the toxic infusion of radicalism, violent extremism and hatred in our societies.”

“And still today, it is possible at this dawn of a new and growing Bangladesh to believe that this future is once again within our capabilities. With rising incomes and prosperity, Bangladesh is progressively realizing the Bangabandhu dream, under It is time to once again draw up a bold ambition for our partnership, as Bangabandhu would have done, with the spirit and enterprise of our people as Bhagya Vidhata, the distributor of our common destiny, such a future is ever closer. “

Modi will arrive in Bangladesh for the celebrations to mark Mujib Barsho “ie the centenary of his birth as well as 50 years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties and five decades of Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan.