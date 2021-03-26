International
With Mujib ur Rehman at the helm, S Asia would have evolved differently: Modi in Dhaka
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Bangladesh on Friday for his two-day visit to attend celebrations marking the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujib ur Rehmans, said South Asia would have evolved differently if Rehman had not would have been killed.
In an op-Ed to the English Daily Star, Modi said: “It is a certain bet that with Bangabandhu at the helm, Bangladesh and our region would have evolved along a very different trajectory.”
Read also | The Great Financial Crisis: How the Indian States Sank the Pandemic
Speaking of the India-Bangladesh connection path since 1971, Modi said if Rehman had been alive longer “Perhaps India and Bangladesh could have achieved many decades ago some of the achievements we were only able to achieve in times. the last … India and Bangladesh, for example, were able to finally overcome the complexities of history through the Land Boundaries Agreement 2015. It was a milestone in the history of modern nation-states.But if Bangabandhu had been in charge longer, this achievement may have come much earlier. “
Sheikh Mujib ur Rehman is regarded as the father of the nation in Bangladesh. He was also the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Ties between India and Bangladesh have been on the rise since 2008, when Hasina returned to power with analysts praising her India-friendly policies, including sensitivity to India’s security concerns as a major factor in the return of ties.
For his part, Modi said the two countries could have built a tightly integrated economic region, with deep interconnected value chains extending to food processing in light industry, electronic and technological products in advanced materials and setting up of mechanisms for the separation of meteorology, sea and geology. data to be protected from the impact of natural disasters.
“Above all, imagine a scenario where our people can study, work and do business effortlessly across this subcontinent – the largest group of young people in the world who combine their energies to create wealth, innovate and drive new technologies. “This would have been the best natural vaccine against the toxic infusion of radicalism, violent extremism and hatred in our societies.”
“And still today, it is possible at this dawn of a new and growing Bangladesh to believe that this future is once again within our capabilities. With rising incomes and prosperity, Bangladesh is progressively realizing the Bangabandhu dream, under It is time to once again draw up a bold ambition for our partnership, as Bangabandhu would have done, with the spirit and enterprise of our people as Bhagya Vidhata, the distributor of our common destiny, such a future is ever closer. “
Modi will arrive in Bangladesh for the celebrations to mark Mujib Barsho “ie the centenary of his birth as well as 50 years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties and five decades of Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]