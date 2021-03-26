Organ donation selection Scotland: Everything you need to know about how Scottish law is changing





Scottish organ donation law is changing to a waiver system from 26 March so that Scots can be considered donors when they die if they have not chosen to give up.

If an adult does not choose to donate, they will be considered donors from that date, subject to safeguards seeking to ensure that the donation will not go ahead if it were against the person’s wishes.

The Scottish Government said there are many factors involved that determine whether donation can go ahead and only about 1% of people die in circumstances where this is possible. READ MORE: Woman told transplant team ‘get everything you need’ after her husband’s sudden death John Casey and Dr Iain Macleod, co-chairs of the Scottish Donation and Transplant Group, said: “The new action plan will support the progress made in recent years to improve organ transplantation and donation in Scotland. “It contains key elements that will improve the lives and experiences of patients and, as such, we very much welcome its presentation.” Here’s what you need to know about the new Scottish organ donation system Why is the law changing in Scotland?

The law is changing to help save and improve more lives. Each year up to 50 people will die in Scotland in need of a transplant, and more than 500 people are waiting for a transplant at any one time. According to Scotland for Organ Donation, although 77% of people in Scotland support donation, many do not register this decision in the NHS Organ Donor Register. This means that only about 1% of people die in a way that makes organ donation possible, which usually involves death in a hospital. Who will be affected by the change in the law? The law change will apply to most adults who live in Scotland, however it will not apply to children under the age of 16, adults who do not have the ability to understand the new law and take the necessary action, or adults who lived in Scotland for less than 12 months before their death. If a person in one of the excluded groups defined by law dies in a way that means they can donate, and they have not already registered a donation decision, then their closest family member will be asked if they wish to authorize the donation. How do I register my decision? The most obvious way to record your decision is in the NHS Organ Donor Registry and you can do this either online or by phone. Visit the NHS Organ Donor Registry to register online, or call 0300 303 2094. Can I change my mind? Yes. If you decide to give up or change your donation preferences – such as organs and tissues you do or do not want to donate – you can fill out a form to change your details or call 0300 303 2094. Will my family be consulted? Your family will always be approached if organ or tissue donation is an option. If you have already made a decision regarding the donation and have shared this with your family, they will be expected to support your decision, no matter what it is. If you have not registered a donation decision in any way and you are not in an excluded group, your family will be approached and asked if they have any information about your donation decision and about your recent views on it. ensure that the donation does not go ahead if it is against your wishes. If no information is available, you will be deemed to agree to donate your organs and your family is expected to support this. Is my religion, belief, or belief system considered before the donation begins? You will always turn to your family to make sure the donation does not go ahead where it is against your wishes and only continue when it is in line with your beliefs. What medical procedures and tests are part of the donation process? Certain routine medical procedures and tests are performed as part of the donation process – either shortly before or after death. These are to check that the transplant is likely to be safe, successful and a suitable match for someone on the transplant waiting list. These may include blood tests, urine tests, and x-rays. Without these tests and procedures, the donation will not be able to continue. What has the Scottish Government said?

Public Health Minister Mairi Gougeon said: “This new action plan sets out a clear ambition to increase organ and tissue donation and transplantation to enable more of those people who desperately need a transplant to get one. “Over the last 10 years, a lot of progress has been made. However there is still much to do. Many people are still dying tragically waiting for a transplant and many others are still waiting too long for their transplant. READ MORE: Great Reading: Ethical Dilemmas and Political Barriers to Scotland’s New Organ Donor System “Amending the waiver law is one of many initiatives underway to help deliver improvements and the measures set out in this plan will further contribute. “The Scottish Government is convinced that the package of measures included in the plan – both new recommendations and initiatives already launched – will enable us to continue to save and improve the lives of those on the waiting list by increasing the number of transplants. over the next five years ”







