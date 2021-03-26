Civic science discovers new spider





Ms. Holliday was out doing fish sampling in Mount Burr Swamp, South Australia, when she spotted a spider on a leaf in wetlands. He had a simple back, but his red-orange face was what stood out and I had never seen anything like it before, so I knew it had to be a young one, says Ms. Holliday. Peacock spider. Mr. Schubert contacted Mrs. Holliday when he saw pictures of her online, and she sent him a number of model jars. He took pictures with the little spiders, capturing their love dance and then storing them in ethanol in the museum laboratory. This was necessary to make a holotype specimen, a single specimen used as an example of that species, says Schubert. Many invertebrates have structures that can only be seen under a microscope, so a holotype specimen confirms their identity. Peacock spider. This gives us an initial understanding of a species, so if there is a threat to its conservation status, we know its name and how to distinguish it, he says. It is really a joint effort between citizen scientists and people who are doing taxonomic work. Mr Schubert is doing his excellent studies in arachnology at the museum, looking at the evolutionary history of Australian hunting spiders using their DNA. Being a taxonomist is like being a detective, diving through the old literature by biologists to identify species, he says. Only a third of Australian spiders have been identified and given scientific names, he said. In order for us to make decisions about the conservation status of species, we need to know more about them, and their range. Fire, pesticides and habitat loss are major threats to many Australian animals, including the peacock spider. Catch the titles of all days At the end of each day, submit well the most important headlines, evening entertainment ideas and a long read to enjoy. Registerhere. Miki Perkins is a senior journalist and Environmental Reporter at The Age. Most viewed in the environment Loading

