Mandatory hotel-quarantine regime in Irelands enters into force





Passengers arriving in the Republic from 33 high-risk countries must quarantine at a hotel for 12 days from today. The mandatory State Hotel Quarantine system aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 went into effect at 4 a.m. Friday. People arriving from high-risk countries will have to complete a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine at a designated facility, but this may be reduced if a passenger receives a negative Covid-19 test result taken after 10 days . It can also be extended if a passenger tests positive during their stay, but the State will bear the cost of an extension beyond 12 days. Passengers will also have to enter the mandatory hotel quarantine if they do not provide evidence that they have a negative result or not detected by a PCR test performed no more than 72 hours before arrival in Ireland. The online booking portal for quarantine packages went live on Sunday and as of Wednesday afternoon 42 reservations had been made. The cost for an adult from a high-risk country is 1,875 for 12 nights, 625 for a second person over the age of 12 sharing the room, and 36 for children ages four to 12. On Wednesday Health Minister Stephen Donnelly designated the following Dublin hotels for use: Crowne Plaza in Santry, Holiday Inn Express in Santry, Clontarf Castle in Clontarf and Hard Rock Hotel on Exchange Street Upper. Hotels will be randomly assigned, and you can only use the equipment in your room, although this will include the full range of hotels in room services, including free wifi and in-room entertainment system. Food will be delivered to your door. Everything else will be out of bounds except smoking or carefully exercised vacations. The 33 high-risk countries include most of South America and Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Austria.

